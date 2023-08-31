Need to know how to fast travel in Starfield? The universe is a vast place in Starfield, filled with hundreds of planets and locations to explore. There's a lot of time spent simply getting to new places, so taking advantage of fast travel is crucial. Luckily, Starfield presents a robust set of options for getting around, as long as you know how to use them.

In this quick guide, we'll walk you through every different way you can fast travel in Starfield to reach your destination more quickly and minimise downtime between the periods of action. We'll also explore how to increase your Grav Jump distance so you can fast travel to more distant locations.

How to fast travel in Starfield

There are multiple ways to take advantage of fast travel in Starfield. The easiest is to open the main menu, go to Starmap, and find the location you want to travel to. If you're on a planet already, you can move your icon over any point of interest and instantly travel there by selecting the location, and then confirming the travel. You can also choose any location on the planet to land on, as long as it's on land and not sea. It's also important to note that you can fast travel to planets and locations you haven't visited before, so no need to take the long journey.

Alternatively, if you're on a planet that has multiple points of interest, you can open your scanner, move your cursor over the point, and select it to fast travel there. For example, if you're in New Atlantis you can open the scanner and look at the icon for a specific district, then travel there.

The final - and often easier - way to fast travel in Starfield is simply to open your mission log. Pick whichever quest you want to pursue and then select "Set Course." This will automatically take you to the planet or location for the quest. Very useful if you're quickly going through lots of side quests in a row!

How to increase Grav Jump distance

The one catch with fast travel in Starfield is that you can only travel as far as your ship's Grav Drive allows. If you don't have enough fuel to reach a far-off system, you'll have to travel somewhere closer first and then set a new course. However, you can increase your Grav Jump distance, either by upgrading your current ship or purchasing a new one.

In any major settlement, like New Atlantis or Neon, you can find a Ship Service Technician by the landing pad. These technicians can do upgrades and have new ships to sell, if you have the credits. The Grav Drive is a specific part you can purchase individually, so don't be afraid to make the upgrade early on.

That's everything you need to know about how to fast travel in Starfield. If you're looking for other ways to get around the Settled Systems at speed, check out our guide on how to get the Boost Pack in Starfield. You should also check out our guides on the best Starfield skills, best Starfield traits, and best Starfield backgrounds to really get your playthrough off to a fast start.