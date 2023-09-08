Starfield best ships: What is the best ship in Starfield?

What are the best Starfield ships? If you're deep into your Starfield intergalactic adventure and want to know which ships are the best in terms of cargo capacity, combat, grav jump distance, and more, we have you covered.

Our Starfield best ships list breaks down the game's best ships by listing their primary stats and explaining what makes them the game's most solid choices. We'll give you an overview of their basic stats and some info about what makes them especially good among the hundreds of ships you can choose in Bethesda's new space adventure. Note that you can have up to ten ships, so you'll definitely want to be sure all of these are in your collection.

Best Starfield ships

The best Starfield ships are the Abyss Trekker, the Narwal, the Razorleaf, the Silent Runner, the Star Eagle, and the Stronghold.

Starfield has dozens of ship types, with several free ships and many you can buy from various vendors throughout the Settled Systems. And, if you're feeling ambitious, you can also steal a ship or two, too. You'll also want to customize your ships with different weapons, engines, and other upgrades, including many that make them more powerful for combat or better for going undetected when dealing in Starfield contraband. So, while our look at the best ships will get you pretty far, note that your personally chosen upgrades to any base ship can make it even stronger.

When deciding which ships to keep in your arsenal of up to ten options, you'll want to look at things such as fuel capacity, cargo capacity, the ship's shield strength, and hull, which is a numerical representation of the overall health of the ship. You'll also want to consider the number of credits you'll need for the ship and to factor in the price of any upgrades you might want for your vehicle. Some ships will also have better jump ranges than others, allowing you to advance farther in a single grav jump.

Abyss Trekker (365,525)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun