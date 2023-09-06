Starfield Kid Stuff trait: Parents location in Starfield

Want to know where your parents live in Starfield? Of the many traits that you can choose in Starfield is Kid Stuff, which gives your character living parents who you can visit throughout your adventure among the stars. While visiting your parents is indeed a kind act in itself, this trait is rather useful as they'll also shower you with gifts. These gifts are seemingly unique to those who take the Kid Stuff trait, making them rare goods that you'll want to get your hands on.

In this guide, we'll break down everything you need to know about the Kid Stuff trait, including where to find your parents in Starfield and the gifts that they'll give you.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.Watch on YouTube

Starfield parents location

To find your parents in Starfield, head to the city of New Atlantis on Jemison, in the Alpha Centauri system. Once there, fast travel to (or use the NAT transport network to reach) the Residential District, where you'll find an apartment building called Pioneer Tower.

If you take the NAT tram, disembark and turn right once you arrive in the Residential District to find Pioneer Tower.

Once there, head through the entryway and into the elevator directly head. Inside, you can use a keypad to go to the "Family Apartments" floor and find your parents' home. If you're struggling to find it, complete the "One Small Step" mission to get a Misc objective that'll lead you directly there with a waypoint.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Note that if you did not take the Kid Stuff trait, this area of Pioneer Tower is inaccessible, as the lift simply will not allow you to travel up to the top floor.

While they spend most of their time in New Atlantis, your parents can actually pop up elsewhere in Starfield. Sometimes, you'll find them hanging out at the Constellation Lodge, but you can also find them hanging out in various cities across the Settled Systems, such as Akila City and Neon.

Is the Kid Stuff trait worth it in Starfield?

The Kid Stuff trait is well worth taking in Starfield, because your parents will often give you unique gifts that you cannot otherwise get. These gifts, which you'll get throughout the main story, are:

Sir Livingstone's Pistol (Large Magazine + High Velocity)

Grandpa's Meatloaf Recipe

Gran-Gran's Spacesuit and Helmet

Wanderwall ship

You can also find a High School Backpack (Extra Capacity) in your childhood bedroom, so make sure to snag it while visiting your parents.

Of course, the big caveat here is that you need to pay 2% of your Credits each week to your parents. This will be automatically deducted, and as it is a flat 2%, that means the amount will increase as you earn more Credits.

You can, however, remove the Kid Stuff trait so that you stop paying money to your parents by initiating a conversation with your Dad at any time. Simply select the [Remove Kid Stuff trait] option, which makes you say "I'm not sure if I can keep sending money back home."

Follow up with the [Remove Kid Stuff permanently] option to follow through, but be warned: your parents will move away, and you won't be able to see them anymore. This also means you'll stop receiving their gifts, so we'd recommend waiting at least until you've got all of the gifts listed above.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on where to find your parents in Starfield. If you're still planning your character, make sure to check out our list of all Starfield backgrounds and the best builds in Starfield. For more, take a look at our guides on how to level up fast in Starfield and how to get rich quick.