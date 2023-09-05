How to remove traits in Starfield
Here's how to remove Kid Stuff, Adoring Fan, Dream Home, and every other trait in Starfield
How do you remove traits in Starfield? There are 17 different traits to choose from in Starfield, and with each trait offering both a positive and a negative effect, there can often be a lot of regret and disappointment later on in your playthrough when you realise you wish you'd never picked that trait.
Thankfully, there's a way to remove every single trait in the game, although it's not the same method for every trait. There's a completely different process for removing the Adoring Fan trait from removing the Kid Stuff trait. But don't worry - we'll go over all of them below.
Read on to find out how to remove every trait in Starfield, as well as how to use commands to replace one trait with another!
How to remove Starfield traits
To remove a trait in Starfield, you need to complete a specific action or activity depending on the trait in question. Some traits, such as Alien DNA, Empath, Spaced, or Terra Firma, can be removed surgically by visiting a Reliant Medical surgery center and paying 10,000 credits for the operation. However, other traits can be removed without any expense at all.
Here's how to remove every trait in Starfield:
|Trait
|How to remove trait
|Empath
|Pay 10,000 credits at a surgery centre.
|Extrovert
|Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened in The Well, New Atlantis.
|Freestar Collective Settler
|Talk to the Mayor in Akila City.
|Hero Worshipped
|Talk to the Adoring Fan and either tell him to leave you, or attack and kill him.
|Introvert
|Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened in The Well, New Atlantis.
|Kid Stuff
|Speak to your parents and tell them you can't afford to pay them anymore, forcing them to move far away to a cheaper home.
|Neon Street Rat
|Speak to the bartender of Madam Sauvage in Ebbside, Neon City.
|Raised Enlightened
|Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened in The Well, New Atlantis, and tell them you no longer wish to follow the House of the Enlightened.
|Raised Universal
|Speak to Keeper Aquilis in New Atlantis and tell them you no longer wish to follow the Sanctum Universum.
|Serpent's Embrace
|Speak to Mir'za in the UC Security Office in New Atlantis.
|Spaced
|Pay 10,000 credits at a surgery centre.
|Taskmaster
|Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened in The Well, New Atlantis.
|Terra Firma
|Pay 10,000 credits at a surgery centre.
|United Colonies Native
|Speak to Administrator Rookes in the Colonial Health and Human Resources office in MAST District, New Atlantis.
|Wanted
|Speak to one of the Bounty Hunters in New Atlantis or The Well and pay 3,000 credits to remove your bounty.
How to replace Traits in Starfield
Officially, Starfield does not allow you to add new traits to your character after character creation. So you can't replace traits that you remove with different traits through any in-game activity. However, it is possible to replace traits using Starfield console commands.
To remove a Trait, open the console with the "@" key and type the following:
player.removeperk [perk id]
Replace the [perk id] section with the ID of the trait you want to remove (the IDs are listed below).
To add a new Trait, type the following into the console:
player.addperk [perk id]
Below is a list of all the perk ids for each Trait:
|Trait
|Perk ID
|Alien DNA
|227FDA
|Dream Home
|227FDF
|Empath
|227FD6
|Extrovert
|227FD7
|Freestar Collective Settler
|227FD5
|Hero Worshipped
|227FD9
|Introvert
|227FD8
|Kid Stuff
|227FDE
|Neon Street Rat
|227FD3
|Raised Enlightened
|227FD2
|Raised Universal
|227FD1
|Serpent's Embrace
|227FD0
|Spaced
|227FE2
|Taskmaster
|227FE0
|Terra Firma
|227FE1
|United Colonies Native
|227FD4
|Wanted
|227FDD
