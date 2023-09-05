How to remove traits in Starfield

How do you remove traits in Starfield? There are 17 different traits to choose from in Starfield, and with each trait offering both a positive and a negative effect, there can often be a lot of regret and disappointment later on in your playthrough when you realise you wish you'd never picked that trait.

Thankfully, there's a way to remove every single trait in the game, although it's not the same method for every trait. There's a completely different process for removing the Adoring Fan trait from removing the Kid Stuff trait. But don't worry - we'll go over all of them below.

Read on to find out how to remove every trait in Starfield, as well as how to use commands to replace one trait with another!

Note: If you want to learn more about the different traits on offer and which are the best to pick, then consult our Starfield traits guide!

How to remove Starfield traits

To remove a trait in Starfield, you need to complete a specific action or activity depending on the trait in question. Some traits, such as Alien DNA, Empath, Spaced, or Terra Firma, can be removed surgically by visiting a Reliant Medical surgery center and paying 10,000 credits for the operation. However, other traits can be removed without any expense at all.

Here's how to remove every trait in Starfield:

Trait How to remove trait Empath Pay 10,000 credits at a surgery centre. Extrovert Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened in The Well, New Atlantis. Freestar Collective Settler Talk to the Mayor in Akila City. Hero Worshipped Talk to the Adoring Fan and either tell him to leave you, or attack and kill him. Introvert Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened in The Well, New Atlantis. Kid Stuff Speak to your parents and tell them you can't afford to pay them anymore, forcing them to move far away to a cheaper home. Neon Street Rat Speak to the bartender of Madam Sauvage in Ebbside, Neon City. Raised Enlightened Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened in The Well, New Atlantis, and tell them you no longer wish to follow the House of the Enlightened. Raised Universal Speak to Keeper Aquilis in New Atlantis and tell them you no longer wish to follow the Sanctum Universum. Serpent's Embrace Speak to Mir'za in the UC Security Office in New Atlantis. Spaced Pay 10,000 credits at a surgery centre. Taskmaster Speak to Andy Signh in the Church of the Enlightened in The Well, New Atlantis. Terra Firma Pay 10,000 credits at a surgery centre. United Colonies Native Speak to Administrator Rookes in the Colonial Health and Human Resources office in MAST District, New Atlantis. Wanted Speak to one of the Bounty Hunters in New Atlantis or The Well and pay 3,000 credits to remove your bounty.

How to replace Traits in Starfield

Officially, Starfield does not allow you to add new traits to your character after character creation. So you can't replace traits that you remove with different traits through any in-game activity. However, it is possible to replace traits using Starfield console commands.

To remove a Trait, open the console with the "@" key and type the following:

player.removeperk [perk id]

Replace the [perk id] section with the ID of the trait you want to remove (the IDs are listed below).

To add a new Trait, type the following into the console:

player.addperk [perk id]

Below is a list of all the perk ids for each Trait:

Trait Perk ID Alien DNA 227FDA Dream Home 227FDF Empath 227FD6 Extrovert 227FD7 Freestar Collective Settler 227FD5 Hero Worshipped 227FD9 Introvert 227FD8 Kid Stuff 227FDE Neon Street Rat 227FD3 Raised Enlightened 227FD2 Raised Universal 227FD1 Serpent's Embrace 227FD0 Spaced 227FE2 Taskmaster 227FE0 Terra Firma 227FE1 United Colonies Native 227FD4 Wanted 227FDD

Using these commands will disable achievements, but if this is a real issue for you, you can always download the Achievement Enabler mod, which allows you to earn achievements even after using commands. To learn more, check out our guide on the best Starfield mods.

That's all there is to the matter of removing traits in Starfield. For other ways to customise your character, check out our handy guides on the best Starfield skills to pick first, and the best Starfield builds out there so far.