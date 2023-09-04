The 20 best Starfield mods so far

What are the best Starfield mods so far? Starfield was always intended to be an extremely moddable game. That's part of the reason for Bethesda adding in 1000 explorable planets - so that mod-makers could co-opt a planet without stepping on each other's toes. And while we're not quite at that stage of seeing mods with huge amounts of new content yet, there are already hundreds of Starfield mods which make some wonderful, much-needed changes to the game.

In this guide, we save you the effort of trawling through NexusMods yourself. As of the time of writing, I've gone through every single Starfield mod that exists. Below you'll find the result of my labours: our list of the 20 best Starfield mods we've encountered so far, ranging from simple UI fixes to combat rebalancing and wonderful quality of life changes that I would consider essential for pretty much any Starfield player.

Best Starfield mods

In no particular order, here are the very best Starfield mods we've come across so far:

Mod Name What It Does Download Link Value To Weight Ratio Sort Option Adds a value/weight ratio sort option Download In-Game FOV Changer Adds a field-of-view slider in-game Download Starfield FSR2 Bridge Enables DLSS and XeSS Download Starfield Performance Optimizations Increases FPS Download 60 FPS Smooth UI Allows UI elements to run more smoothly Download Consistent Sensitivity Makes X and Y axis sensitivity equal Download Compact Inventory UI Shows more items in your inventory at once Download No More Zoomed In Dialogue Camera Prevents the zoom-in camera during dialogue Download Neutral LUTs - No Color Filters More natural lighting everywhere you go Download Achievement Enabler Allows achievements alongside cheats Download Quick And Clean Main Menu Removes intro video and cleans up main menu Download BetterHUD Declutters and shrinks UI elements Download DualSense PS5 Icons Enables PS5 button icons Download No Enemies On Compass Removes enemy dots from your compass Download Enhanced Player Healthbar Changes your healthbar color as you lose HP Download Yellow Crosshairs Turns crosshairs yellow for better visibility Download Intensefield You deal and receive more damage Download Unlimited Traders Gives traders infinite money and stock Download Easy Speech Speech challenges always succeed Download Run Forever Silently Infinite oxygen and no more breathing sounds Download

You can download any of the above mods from NexusMods simply by creating a free account there and then going to the "Files" tab of any of the above download links. Below we'll explore each of these 20 Starfield mods in more detail and what makes them essential downloads for any Starfield player.

Value To Weight Ratio Sort Option

Image credit: Value To Weight Ratio Sort Option Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

Who among us hasn't started a Bethesda RPG and immediately looted everything in sight? In Starfield it's extremely easy to get encumbered and have to sift through your inventory for what to keep and what to drop. That's where the Value To Weight Ratio Sort Option mod comes into its element.

This handy mod adds a Value/Weight ratio sorting option, allowing you to make these decisions so much more easily. Suddenly it's clear that you shouldn't be hauling around those 17 dumbbells.

Download Link: Value To Weight Ratio Sort Option

In-Game FOV Changer

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

There's a deplorable lack of FOV options in vanilla Starfield. By which I mean, none at all. And while you can change your FOV in Starfield yourself, the In-Game FOV Changer mod is a far more user-friendly option than tweaking custom ini files, allowing you to customise both your 1st and 3rd person field-of-view on the fly.

For reference, Starfield's default FOV is set to 85 for 1st person, and 70 for third person. Try using this mod to set your FOV beyond the 90 mark, and see how much more you can see of the world(s) around you.

Download Link: In-Game FOV Changer

Starfield FSR2 Bridge

Image credit: Bethesda

By default, and rather disappointingly, Starfield shipped with only FSR2 support when it comes to upscaling tools. FSR2 has been commonly shown to be inferior to other upscaling tools like DLSS and XeSS on many PCs, which is why the Starfield FSR2 Bridge mod is so incredibly useful.

For those new to these terms: upscaling basically is a rendering trick which allows you to render Starfield's graphics at lower resolutions and then use fancy AI algorithms to scale them up without any significant loss in quality. For most players on most machines, it means a big gain in FPS without any noticeable graphical difference. And while it does require an Nvidia RTX graphics card to use, DLSS is the gold standard at the moment when it comes to upscaling tools.

Note: for those wondering why we've chosen this mod rather than the more popular Starfield Upscaler mod: I've found Starfield FSR2 Bridge to be easier to use, and you don't have to pay to get the best version of the mod.

Download Link: Starfield FSR2 Bridge

Starfield Performance Optimizations

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield isn't the most wonderfully well-optimized game, as you can probably tell from the egregiously demanding Starfield PC requirements. The Starfield Performance Optimizations mod packs together a bunch of minor tweaks that makes things run just a little bit smoother on the majority of machines.

It might not make quite the same noticeable difference as the Starfield Upscaler above - or maybe it will! It depends on your machine - but every little helps when it comes to running games like Starfield at the highest possible frame rate.

Download Link: Starfield Performance Optimizations

60 FPS Smooth UI

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

If you've noticed certain UI elements seem a bit choppy at times, you're not alone. Starfield renders all its UI elements and HUD animations at 30 FPS, which can look very out of place next to the smoothness of the rest of the game if you're on a decent PC.

The 60 FPS Smooth UI mod quite simply updates all UI elements so that they run at a far smoother 60 frames per second. No more jittery ship scanner HUDs or menu transitions.

Download Link: 60 FPS Smooth UI

Consistent Sensitivity

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Softworks

Consistent Sensitivity is a godsend. This is a real bugbear of mine in all culpable games, not just Starfield. Why, oh why, would you not have X- and Y-axis sensitivities match? By default, Starfield's X-axis mouse sensitivity is vastly higher than its Y-axis sensitivity. It's disgusting.

Consistent Sensitivity provides players with an easy fix, matching up the sensitivities of both axes so you don't have to worry about it ever again. If you've been having trouble bringing your twitch FPS shooting skills to bear against your enemies in Starfield, give this mod a whirl.

Download Link: Consistent Sensitivity

Compact Inventory UI

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Compact Inventory UI Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

Compact Inventory UI is a simple but essential mod which makes the inventory menu more compact, allowing you to fit 12 or 24 items into the same screen instead of the usual 9. This works wonders for players who have trouble with decluttering their inventory (which happens a lot in Starfield). Even moving from 9 to 12 items on-screen means you don't have to spend as much time scrolling to find what you're after.

Download Link: Compact Inventory UI

No More Zoomed In Dialogue Camera

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

The forced zoom-in on NPC characters' faces in Starfield during dialogue segments is, in my opinion, pretty jarring and immersion-killing. The aptly named No More Zoomed In Dialogue Camera mod takes an immediate leap forward in immersion by removing those forced camera zooms.

You're still not able to walk around and feel fully immersed in the world during conversations like you would in a game like Cyberpunk 2077. But this mod at least makes it so Starfield no longer drastically limits your vision of the world several dozen times per play session.

Download Link: No More Zoomed In Dialogue Camera

Neutral LUTs - No Color Filters

Image credit: Neutral LUTs Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

There are already a number of reshade mods for Starfield floating about NexusMods (Quantum Reshade is one of the most popular), but Neutral LUTs is in my subjective opinion superior. This mod isn't a reshade mod; it simply removes the various powerful artificial filters on just about every planet and moon in Starfield, allowing us to see what things actually look like.

The natural lighting is, in my view, far lovelier than the default green, blue, or grey-washed vistas you're presented with in vanilla Starfield. This makes Neutral LUTs one of my immediate go-to Starfield mods going forward.

Download Link: Neutral LUTs - No Color Filters

Achievement Enabler

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

If you've spent any time playing around with Starfield console commands and cheats, you'll know that the moment you activate the console, a pop-up informs you that using certain commands will prevent you from earning achievements. The Achievement Enabler bypasses this pesky rule, allowing you to earn achievements despite (or even thanks to) the use of cheats.

Download Link: Achievement Enabler

Quick And Clean Main Menu

Image credit: Quick And Clean Main Menu Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

Quick And Clean Main Menu gets rid of the intro video and the health warning that appears when you first launch Starfield, and immediately presents you with a main menu that is clear of the Message Of The Day, the Bethesda icon, and just about everything else except the Starfield logo in the centre and the menu itself on the left-hand side.

There's actually a (currently) even more popular alternative to this mod out there called Cleanfield, but Cleanfield goes just one tiny step too far for me, and removes the Starfield logo from the centre as well. It's complete personal preference which of these Starfield mods you go for, but I'd urge you to pick one of them and embrace a new decluttered main menu.

Download Link: Quick And Clean Main Menu

BetterHUD

Image credit: BetterHUD Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

BetterHUD comes equipped with a number of configurable tweaks to the Starfield UI which helps to declutter the screen and avoid distractions during combat. The location discovery text and XP indicator can be shrunk and moved to the bottom rather than the centre of the screen; hit markers and enemy health bars can be disabled; and the crosshair can be made dynamic so it only shows up for fights.

It's a lovely, easy to use quality of life mod with many variants available to download on NexusMods to suit your preferences.

Download Link: BetterHUD

DualSense PS5 Icons

Image credit: Dualsense PS5 Icons Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

For players using a PS5 controller, the DualSense PS5 Icons mod is a lifesaver. This simple mod replaces all the Xbox button icons with PS5 button icons, meaning you don't have to do any mental gymnastics figuring out which buttons to press to navigate Starfield's million menus.

Download Link: DualSense PS5 Icons

No Enemies On Compass

Image credit: No Enemies On Compass Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

Whether you prefer a bit more of a challenge in combat or a more minimalist compass in the bottom-left corner of your screen, the No Enemies On Compass mod is there for you. This mod does what the name suggests, removing the red enemy indicators the float aroung the circumference of the compass to show you where enemies are nearby.

Be aware that you are removing part of the Starfield UI with a useful, practical purpose, so make sure you'd prefer the lack of on-screen clutter to the ability to know the location of enemies at a glance, because this will allow enemies to sneak up and shoot you in the back more easily. But then, maybe that's what you want!

Download Link: No Enemies On Compass

Enhanced Player Healthbar

Image credit: Enhanced Player Healthbar Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

Staying on the subject of healthbars, the Enhanced Player Healthbar mod makes your HP bar in the bottom-right corner change colour depending on how much health you have. It starts off white as normal, then goes light orange, then dark orange, then red at quarterly increments.

It's a simple mod but it adds a pop of colour to what one might consider the most important UI element in the game, which could help you keep track of your health during periods of intense combat.

Download Link: Enhanced Player Healthbar

Yellow Crosshairs

Image credit: Yellow Crosshairs Mod/Bethesda Game Studios

Another simple UI adjustment mod with a wonderfully descriptive name, Yellow Crosshairs turns all your crosshairs from the usual white and black to yellow, giving you greater visibility against a wide variety of backgrounds.

There's a reason yellow crosshairs are commonly used in competitive shooters such as Valorant and Apex Legends, and while Starfield isn't exactly a competitive shooter, it still helps being able to see where you're aiming.

Download Link: Yellow Crosshairs

Intensefield

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

If you're of the opinion that characters in Starfield are a bit too bullet-spongy and bullets and lasers of the future don't hit hard enough, download Intensefield and see how you go. This mod adjusts the damage multipliers for both incoming and outgoing damage, so you both take and deal much more damage than in vanilla Starfield.

Be warned: this mod was built with the Very Hard difficulty setting in mind, so be sure to set the difficulty to Very Hard to get the most from this mod. Don't worry - it won't necessarily make the game harder. But you will have to play a more careful game, because you'll take damage a lot more easily with Intensefield installed.

Download Link: Intensefield

Unlimited Traders

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

The Unlimited Traders mod does away with the realistic-but-annoying practice of having traders with limited funds and stock. With this mod enabled, selling items doesn't take any money out of the trader's credit pool, allowing you to sell items forever to the same trader.

Similarly, available items in the trader's ship will refresh instantly after purchase, so you no longer need to go hunting around for other outlets once you've exhausted one trader's supply of the item you need.

Download Link: Unlimited Traders

Easy Speech

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

The Easy Speech mod allows you to automatically succeed every single speech challenge you come across in Starfield, so you'll no longer find yourself save-scumming in order to get the perfect dialogue interactions with NPCs.

Some may call this cheating; me, I call it... well, yeah, it's cheating. Still, if you don't like this particular mechanic in Starfield, the Easy Speech mod allows you to bypass it entirely.

Download Link: Easy Speech

Run Forever Silently

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Okay, this is one cheat I can get behind. As someone who likes to sprint around everywhere, the rate at which your oxygen (stamina) runs out is infuriating. Run Forever Silently fixes this issue forever by giving you nearly unlimited oxygen, allowing you to run around however much you like.

As an added benefit, the player will no longer start huffing like a dragon after a few metres of running. So if the incessant heavy breathing irks you, then Run Forever Silently is the mod for you. Or if you'd rather just get rid of the heavy breathing without the cheaty stamina increase, the mod author has released a standalone No Breathing Sounds mod.

Download Link: Run Forever Silently

Starfield Steam Workshop support

At the moment, there is no Steam Workshop support for Starfield mods. This unfortunately means players will need to download their mods from NexusMods for the time being.

Previous Bethesda games such as Skyrim and Fallout 4 have had a huge amount of success with Steam Workshop support. But when Skyrim Special Edition came out, Bethesda pulled the plug on Workshop support in an attempt to move players over to their own mod repository. It proved unpopular, so the vast majority of Skyrim SE mods are now hosted on NexusMods.

We don't see any real reason why Steam Workshop support will suddenly come back for Starfield, so it's likely that you should look to NexusMods for all your Starfield mod needs for the foreseeable future.

That wraps up our guide on the best Starfield mods that have been released so far. If you're preparing for a new Starfield playthrough, check out our lists of the best Starfield backgrounds, best Starfield traits, best Starfield skills, and best Starfield builds to ensure your character becomes an all-powerful force in the Settled Systems.