Starfield: How to dock your ship

How do you dock your ship in Starfield? One wonderful thing about Starfield is just how quickly the game puts you in the cockpit of your very own spaceship. Landing on planets and moons is a lesson that's quickly taught by the in-game tutorial, but it's also important to know how to go about docking with other ships and space stations - an activity that can be extremely lucrative if you use it to board, steal from, or even comandeer enemy ships.

Below we'll walk you through how to dock with any spaceship or space station you come across in Starfield, including how to go about crippling enemy ships so that you can dock with them and face off against their crew in person.

Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.

How to dock in Starfield

You can dock your ship with nearly any other spaceship or space station you can come across in Starfield. To dock, you need to be within 500 metres of the target. Once in range, press "E" on the keyboard or "A" on the controller to target the ship or station.

If you're within range then you'll get an on-screen prompt asking whether to dock or hail the target. Once this prompt appears, press "R" to dock your ship, or hold "X" on the controller.

Doing this will prompt a docking cutscene, after which you're free either to board the ship or station you're now docked with, or undock again.

How to dock an enemy ship in Starfield

If you want to attempt to dock a hostile enemy ship in Starfield, you first need to disable the ship's engines. To disable their engines, shoot specifically at their thrusters until a red "ENG" symbol appears beside the enemy ship's health bar.

After that, simply follow the same steps above to dock the enemy ship. Just remember that the enemy ship will be populated with - you guessed it - enemies! So bring a good gun once you're docked.

If you want to become a professional pirate and dock enemy ships left and right in Starfield, you'll need the right equipment and setup. Check out our guide on the best Starfield skills and best Starfield builds to make sure you're well suited to take down any enemy crew you come across.