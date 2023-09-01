How to change the Starfield FOV on PC

How can you change your FOV in Starfield? It may be a stellar game in some ways, but it's also a bit of an embarrassment that Starfield, a huge-budget AAA flagship game, doesn't allow the player to change their FOV settings on PC. Head into the settings menu and there's no slider, no option at all relating to your player's Field Of View.

What's more, there's not even an option to set one's FOV in the exhaustingly long list of Starfield console commands and cheats. So if you want to change your Field Of View, you'll have to do it yourself. That, or install a mod. But don't worry! We'll go over both options below in this quick and easy guide on changing your Starfield FOV.

How to change FOV in Starfield

To change your Starfield FOV yourself, here's what you need to do:

Close Starfield. Open Windows Explorer and navigate to Documents > My Games > Starfield. Right-click an empty space inside the folder and select New > Text Document. Name the new document "StarfieldCustom.ini". Make sure it doesn't have ".txt" at the end. Open the new document in Notepad. Add the following lines: [Camera]

fFPWorldFOV=90

fTPWorldFOV=90 Replace the 90s with your desired FOV values for 1st and 3rd person view. Save and exit the file.

Now you can launch Starfield up again, and once you load your latest save you should find that the game camera's FOV has changed to the values you added in the new "StarfieldCustom.ini" text file. Simple!

Alternatively, if you don't want to go through these steps yourself, you can head over to NexusMods and download one of the many Starfield FOV change mods that are already out there. They all essentially go through the exact same steps I've laid out above, but if you want to be sure that what you're doing is right, a mod is a good way to go. Just remember to go into the same file once it's downloaded and tweak the FOV values to suit you!

If you need a bit of help visualising what the different FOV values translate to in-game, check out the gallery of different first-person FOV options below:

We'd recommend a number between 90 and 100 for most players, although if you want a wider view of your surroundings then you can opt for a FOV beyond 100. You can also set one value for the first-person camera, and another value for the third-person camera if you wish!

That wraps up this quick walkthrough of how to do Bethesda's job for them and change your FOV in Starfield.