Starfield requirements on PC

Want to know if your PC will meet Starfield's system requirements? The gargantuan Starfield is easily the most anticipated PC game of 2023, and its September release is creeping up on us at a startling pace. But don't let your excitement get the better of you - it's always important before you resolve to buy any game to check if you'll actually be able to run it at a decent resolution and frame rate.

Starfield has been turning a few heads thanks to Bethesda's recent release of the massive RPG's system requirements for PC. Even the minimum requirements are quite steep, and given that Starfield is sponsored by AMD, players are quite rightfully concerned over whether or not the best upscaling technologies (DLSS 3, anyone?) will even be an option for Starfield.

Read on to find out the minimum and recommended requirements you need to play Starfield on PC, and our thoughts on the system specs that have been released by Bethesda.

Note: if you're looking for info on Steam Deck or ROG Ally compatibility, check out our dedicated guide asking will Starfield run on Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally?

Starfield minimum requirements on PC

Here are the minimum requirements you need to play Starfield on PC:

OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Ths issue whenever a developer releases system specs for an upcoming game is that we don't actually know what they mean by "minimum requirements". A reasonable assumption is that the above requirements will allow you to run Starfield at 1080p at 30 frames per second (at least). Which isn't a great way to play Starfield on PC, let's be honest.

If you're looking to hit the higher resolutions at a consistent 60 fps or higher, then you should look towards the recommended requirements below to see if your machine is capable of running Starfield when it arrives this September.

Starfield recommended requirements on PC

Here are the recommended PC system requirements for Starfield:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Again, we don't know what Bethesda mean when they say "recommended requirements". Jumping from an RX 5700 to a 6800 XT, or from a GeForce 1080 Ti to an RTX 2080, is a fairly significant upgrade, and will allow users to make better use of the appropriate upscaling technologies - that's FSR2 for AMD, DLSS for Nvidia, and XeSS for Intel.

With these upscaling technologies enabled, one would certainly hope to reach 60 fps at the very least at a 1080p or 1440p resolution, but until we get our hands on the game, it's impossible to tell exactly how well you'll be able to run Starfield with these system specs.

What remains the same with both sets of requirements is the massive storage size of the game, which indicates that Starfield's size on disk will be in the triple digits once installed. Better free up some space on your SSD in preparation for Starfield's release on 6th September!