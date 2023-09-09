Starfield Lodge map: Where is your room in The Lodge?

Looking for your room in The Lodge in Starfield? The Lodge can be found east of the MAST District in New Atlantis, the largest city in Starfield and the first settlement you come across in the game's story. The Lodge is home to Constellation, and they have a room specially made for you.

But The Lodge is a fairly labyrinthine building filled with similar-looking rooms, so if you're struggling to remember which room is yours, or how to reach the Research Lab, you've come to the right place. Our specially made Starfield Lodge map will show you everything in the Lodge and how to get there, including how to reach your own room in The Lodge with ease.

Starfield Lodge map

Here is our custom-made map of The Lodge in Starfield, with all the various rooms annotated:

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Using this map you can find anything you're looking for within The Lodge, from your own room to the rooms of the various other Constellation members (including poor Cora down in the basement), as well as the different Labs and Workstations you can use to craft items in Starfield.

Hint: be sure to open the image in a new tab to view it at full 4k resolution!

How to find your room in The Lodge

To find your room in The Lodge, follow these steps:

Start at the entrance of The Lodge. Ascend the stairs to the right. Take the 3rd door on your right, taking you into the hallway. Go to the end of the hallway and turn left. Take the second door on your left to enter your room.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

The Lodge is likely to be the first place you can truly call home in Starfield. Unless you picked the Dream Home trait at the beginning of your playthrough, getting your first house in Starfield can take some time. But you can reach The Lodge very early in the story, and your room in The Lodge contains both a bed where you can sleep and a locker with infinite-mass storage, allowing you to use it as an endless stash into which you can dump all the items you don't want to carry around with you.

That's how to get to your room in The Lodge in Starfield.