Starfield: How to find your Dream Home

How do you find your Dream Home in Starfield? If you're logging into Starfield with the hope of finding an incredible intergalactic abode conveniently located in a pleasant neighborhood, you're in luck because the folks at Bethesda have crafted a Dream Home just for you. But with a world as big as Starfield's, you may not even know where to begin searching for this elusive dwelling. Luckily, it's not hard to settle into your lovely spot in the city — as long as you don't mind kicking off your Starfield adventure with a massive debt.

It doesn't have to be a chore to find a bougie palace where you can lay your head at night — all you have to get started is select a specific trait and then play the game to trigger the mission. If you want to find your dream residence in Starfield, here's everything you need to know to start the Dream Home quest and customize your perfect space to your heart's content.

Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.

How do you get the Dream Home in Starfield?

To snag your Dream Home in Starfield, select the Dream Home character trait from the character creation menu and complete the associated Dream Home mission. The Dream Home trait grants you "a luxurious, customizable house on a peaceful planet" but unfortunately comes with a 125,000 credit mortgage.

After you choose this trait, play the game as normal. You will automatically trigger the Dream Home mission after you start the game's second main quest.

Where to find the Dream Home

Your Dream Home in Starfield is located on Nesoi in the Olympus System. But to reach it, you'll need to trigger the Dream Home mission. This side-mission will appear after you complete "One Small Step", the second main mission in Starfield.

Once you trigger the quest, you will have the option to visit your Dream Home on Nesoi as well as an option to see Landry Hollifeld in New Atlantis about your mortgage. You can do either step first, but you probably want to at least see your new home before the bank threatens you with foreclosure, so follow the quest markers to the house.

Upon visiting, you'll find that you have to pay 500 credits to get into the home, which gives you access to the home for a week. If you cannot make this payment, the bank will lock your Dream Home, and you won't be able to enter. Note that this is an interest-only payment, and those 500 credits won't chip away at your 125,000 credit debt.

The home is stunning, but it's also completely empty. However, you'll find a panel on the living room wall, which you can access to begin designing your home to your heart's content — as long as you have the resources, of course.

Once you've spent some time remodeling your home, you'll want to visit Landry at the bank. This smarmy fellow will give you the option to pay the hefty mortgage in full, to surrender the home to the bank, or to continue your 500 credit weekly interest-only payments.

Getting rid of the home will take the debt off your hands, but you will also lose any items and effects on the premises. But you didn't choose the Dream Home trait just to give up your mansion, so you'll likely want to keep up with the payments and eventually find a way to pay the mortgage in full.

Buying a home

If your Dream Home isn't all it's cracked up to be, or you can't afford the payments and choose to have the bank foreclose on the property, don't worry because there are still other ways to find a home in Starfield.

As you travel through the game's major cities, you'll encounter several homes with associated price tags. If you want to buy one, you'll need to talk to the requisite real estate agent or vendor, discuss the price, and agree to purchase the property. You can get more information on the home buying process with our guide to how to find a house in Starfield

The game also has options to build outposts. You can build an outpost almost anywhere in the universe, and these function as homes and resource generators for your character.

That's everything you need to know to find your Dream Home in Starfield. If you're just getting started on your space adventure, you may also want to check out our Starfield character creation guide, our overview of the the best skills on the Starfield skill tree, and our summary of all Starfield traits and how they work.