Wondering how to grav jump in Starfield? Planets in Starfield are far, far away from each other, and traveling between them organically might take anywhere from hours to years and years. Luckily for players in hopes of a fast-paced game, Starfield encourages quick interplanetary travel through grav jumps, which help expedite the exploration process. To properly grav jump, though, you’ll need to do a few things to prepare (otherwise you’ll run into some pretty pesky errors).

Here’s everything we know about grav jumping in Starfield, including how to power up your grav drive, how to grav jump, and how to deal with grav jump errors.

How to grav jump in Starfield

To grav jump in Starfield, visit your starmap via the pause menu. Once you’ve zoomed out, select your star system and planet of choice. You’ll only be able to select locations that appear as white dots on the map. Red dots aren’t accessible for one of three reasons: because you’re passing through a star system you haven’t explored before, your ship’s jump range isn’t high enough, or you don’t have enough fuel.

Starfield will tell you what the issue is if you try to select one of these locations, so if you aren’t able to grav jump, find out why — exploring, upgrading your grav drive, and upgrading your fuel tank can remedy these issues respectively.

Once you’ve charted your course, allocate power to your grav drive in the power management menu. If you haven’t allocated any power, you’ll receive the “Grav Jump Pending” warning, though this can be fixed by giving it even just one bar of power. Your grav drive will take a bit of time to charge (with longer jumps taking longer to charge), though you can speed up this process by diverting more power toward this system. Once it’s charged, select “Jump” and you’ll be on your way. If you’re not grav jumping for your next journey, remember to redistribute your power away from the grav drive once you’ve arrived!

That’s all the information we’ve got on grav jumping in Starfield. Trying to figure out where to grav jump first? Find details on all 1,692 planets in Starfield here. Or, if you're looking for more general tips and tricks, we've got you covered with our guide on leveling up quickly and our list of the game's best weapons.