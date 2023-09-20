All missions and quests in Starfield

Wondering what every quest in Starfield is? Starfield is a massive game — it even boasts Bethesda’s biggest map ever. Of course, its massive, starry map is filled with plenty of quests and missions to complete while exploring, though it can be a little tricky to keep track of all of them. We've got your back, though!

Here’s a list of every quest and mission we know about in Starfield.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.Watch on YouTube

All main missions in Starfield

Starfield’s main quest is composed of 20 missions. Here’s the name of each mission you’ll complete in chronological order (with some exceptions for a few that can be completed in any order):

One Small Step

The Old Neighborhood

The Empty Nest (received at the same time as Back to Vectera and Into the Unknown — these can be completed in any order)

Back to Vectera

Into the Unknown

Power From Beyond

All That Money Can Buy

Starborn

Further Into the Unknown

Short Sighted

No Sudden Moves

High Price to Pay

Unity

In Their Footsteps

Unearthed

Final Glimpses

Entangled

Missed Beyond Measure (can be completed in any order after High Price to Pay)

Revelation

One Giant Leap

All companion missions in Starfield

Choosing to romance any of the four main companions in Starfield will unlock a special questline dedicated to that companion. Here’s each companion and their corresponding questline:

All faction missions in Starfield

At some point in Starfield, you’ll join a faction. Each of the five main factions has its own set of quests, but we won’t count the Constellation here since its quests are the main quests (seen above). Here are the other four factions’ quests:

UC Vanguard

Supra Et Ultra

Grunt Work

Delivering Devils

Eyewitness

Friends Like These

The Devils You Know

War Relics

Hostile Intelligence

A Legacy Forged

Freestar Collective

Job Gone Wrong

Deputized

Where Hope Is Built

Shadows In Neon

Surgical Strike

On the Run

First to Fight, First to Die

The Hammer Falls

Ryujin Industries

Back to the Grind

One Step Ahead

A New Narrative

Access Is Key

Sowing Discord

Accidents Happen

Maintaining the Edge

Top Secret

Background Checks

Guilty Parties

The Key Ingredient

Sabotage

Executive Level

Crimson Fleet

Deep Cover

Rook Meets King

Burden of Proof

Echoes of the Past

Breaking the Bank

The Best There Is

Absolute Power

Eye of the Storm

Legacy’s End

All side quests in Starfield

Starfield is a massive game, so it’s possible we’re missing a few side quests this early on. However, here’s a list of all of the side quests we know about so far:

A Break at Dawn

A Light in the Darkness

All For One

Alternating Currents

Apex Predator

A Tree Grows in New Atlantis

Bare Metal

Beautiful Secrets

Beer Run

Blast Zone

Brownout

Captain’s Bounty

Charity of the Wolf

Defensive Measures

Distilling Confidence

Due in Full

Failure to Communicate

False Positives

First Contact

Fishy Business

Groundpounder

Heart of Mars

Juno’s Gambit

Keeping the Peace

Last Will and Testament

Late Bloomer

Leader of the Pack

Left Behind

Loose Ends

Lost and Found

Mantis

Media Sponge

Missed Connections

Missed the Mark

Mob Mentality

Operation Starseed

Out on a Limb

Overdesigned

Pirate Activity

Power From Beyond

Preventive Action

Primary Sources

Red Tape Blues

Red Tape Reclamation

Red Tape Runaround

Rough Landings

Runaway

Run the Red Mile

Saburo’s Solution

Search and Seizure

Secret Lives

Space Frog From Outer Space

Special Delivery

Special Sauce

Supply Line

Sure Bet

Tapping the Grid

Taste of Home

The Akila Run

The Boot

The Kindness of Strangers

Tourists Go Home

Two Tales Two Cities

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's all the information we've got on Starfield's missions! If you're looking for more lists showing off the expansive scale of Starfield, we've got you covered with our planets list (there are 1,692!) and our item IDs list. Or, if you're just getting started, we've got information on all of the traits and backgrounds you can pick when creating your character in Starfield.