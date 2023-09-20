All missions and quests in Starfield
Every main, companion and faction mission (plus all the side quests we know about)
Wondering what every quest in Starfield is? Starfield is a massive game — it even boasts Bethesda’s biggest map ever. Of course, its massive, starry map is filled with plenty of quests and missions to complete while exploring, though it can be a little tricky to keep track of all of them. We've got your back, though!
Here’s a list of every quest and mission we know about in Starfield.
All main missions in Starfield
Starfield’s main quest is composed of 20 missions. Here’s the name of each mission you’ll complete in chronological order (with some exceptions for a few that can be completed in any order):
- One Small Step
- The Old Neighborhood
- The Empty Nest (received at the same time as Back to Vectera and Into the Unknown — these can be completed in any order)
- Back to Vectera
- Into the Unknown
- Power From Beyond
- All That Money Can Buy
- Starborn
- Further Into the Unknown
- Short Sighted
- No Sudden Moves
- High Price to Pay
- Unity
- In Their Footsteps
- Unearthed
- Final Glimpses
- Entangled
- Missed Beyond Measure (can be completed in any order after High Price to Pay)
- Revelation
- One Giant Leap
All companion missions in Starfield
Choosing to romance any of the four main companions in Starfield will unlock a special questline dedicated to that companion. Here’s each companion and their corresponding questline:
- Andreja: Divided Loyalties
- Sarah: In Memoriam
- Barrett: Breach of Contract
- Sam: Matters of the Hart
All faction missions in Starfield
At some point in Starfield, you’ll join a faction. Each of the five main factions has its own set of quests, but we won’t count the Constellation here since its quests are the main quests (seen above). Here are the other four factions’ quests:
UC Vanguard
- Supra Et Ultra
- Grunt Work
- Delivering Devils
- Eyewitness
- Friends Like These
- The Devils You Know
- War Relics
- Hostile Intelligence
- A Legacy Forged
Freestar Collective
- Job Gone Wrong
- Deputized
- Where Hope Is Built
- Shadows In Neon
- Surgical Strike
- On the Run
- First to Fight, First to Die
- The Hammer Falls
Ryujin Industries
- Back to the Grind
- One Step Ahead
- A New Narrative
- Access Is Key
- Sowing Discord
- Accidents Happen
- Maintaining the Edge
- Top Secret
- Background Checks
- Guilty Parties
- The Key Ingredient
- Sabotage
- Executive Level
Crimson Fleet
- Deep Cover
- Rook Meets King
- Burden of Proof
- Echoes of the Past
- Breaking the Bank
- The Best There Is
- Absolute Power
- Eye of the Storm
- Legacy’s End
All side quests in Starfield
Starfield is a massive game, so it’s possible we’re missing a few side quests this early on. However, here’s a list of all of the side quests we know about so far:
- A Break at Dawn
- A Light in the Darkness
- All For One
- Alternating Currents
- Apex Predator
- A Tree Grows in New Atlantis
- Bare Metal
- Beautiful Secrets
- Beer Run
- Blast Zone
- Brownout
- Captain’s Bounty
- Charity of the Wolf
- Defensive Measures
- Distilling Confidence
- Due in Full
- Failure to Communicate
- False Positives
- First Contact
- Fishy Business
- Groundpounder
- Heart of Mars
- Juno’s Gambit
- Keeping the Peace
- Last Will and Testament
- Late Bloomer
- Leader of the Pack
- Left Behind
- Loose Ends
- Lost and Found
- Mantis
- Media Sponge
- Missed Connections
- Missed the Mark
- Mob Mentality
- Operation Starseed
- Out on a Limb
- Overdesigned
- Pirate Activity
- Power From Beyond
- Preventive Action
- Primary Sources
- Red Tape Blues
- Red Tape Reclamation
- Red Tape Runaround
- Rough Landings
- Runaway
- Run the Red Mile
- Saburo’s Solution
- Search and Seizure
- Secret Lives
- Space Frog From Outer Space
- Special Delivery
- Special Sauce
- Supply Line
- Sure Bet
- Tapping the Grid
- Taste of Home
- The Akila Run
- The Boot
- The Kindness of Strangers
- Tourists Go Home
- Two Tales Two Cities
That's all the information we've got on Starfield's missions! If you're looking for more lists showing off the expansive scale of Starfield, we've got you covered with our planets list (there are 1,692!) and our item IDs list. Or, if you're just getting started, we've got information on all of the traits and backgrounds you can pick when creating your character in Starfield.