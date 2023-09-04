Starfield Mantis quest walkthrough: How to solve the Mantis puzzle

Want to solve the Mantis puzzle in Starfield? Early on in Starfield, you can find a Datapad called "Secret Outpost!", which will lead you to the mysterious lair of the Mantis. This quest has quickly become one of the most popular over the early access weekend, as it rewards you with a unique suit, ship, and even some new dialogue interactions with Spacers as you explore!

In this guide, we'll break down how to start and complete the Mantis quest in Starfield, breaking down the full journey including how to solve the tricky Mantis puzzle.

How to solve the Mantis puzzle in Starfield

To solve the Mantis floor puzzle in Starfield, you must spell the word "TYRANNIS" while crossing the letters grid. If you fail to do so, the doors on either side of the chamber will seal shut as automatic turrets start shredding your character to pieces.

After solving the Mantis puzzle in Starfield and crossing the grid of letters, make sure to hit the button by the gate on the other side to permanently disable the trap. If you accidentally set off the turrets, you can also simply hit the button to deactivate them so that you can continue to explore freely.

How to start the Mantis quest in Starfield

To start the Mantis quest in Starfield, you must find and collect the "Secret Outpost!" Datapad. This is a random piece of loot that can be dropped upon killing any Spacer while roaming around among the stars, so you'll need to get rather lucky to find it.

Many seem to be finding it early on (we found it while clearing the raider base on Kreet, very early on in the main story), but don't feel left out if you've yet to find it. The Mantis quest is rather tough, and best saved until you're around level 20 anyway, so don't fret if you haven't found this Datapad right at the start of your adventure.

Starfield Mantis quest walkthrough

Once you have the Mantis quest, you must start by heading to Denebola I-b. This is a planet found in the Denebola system, a few jumps away from New Atlantis in Alpha Centauri.

Select Denebola I-b and land at the Secret Outpost point of interest. Upon landing, make your way towards the lair of the Mantis objective marker, killing any Spacers that you find along the way.

Once inside, the layout is rather linear, so you can continue to push through and fight any Spacers along the path. However, make sure to loot their corpses, as some will carry Datapads that shed more light on the mysterious Mantis figure.

Eventually, you'll come to a large chamber in which you fight many tough Spacers, ranging from levels 15-35. In this room, you'll also find a cowering Spacer named Livvey, who immediately surrenders once the fight is over.

Chat with Livvey and decide whether to invite them along, kill them, or let them run away with their life. Whatever you choose, Livvey will first explain the puzzle in the next room, where you'll find a grid of letters separating you and a metal gate on the other side.

Complete the puzzle, which you can do using the solution above, and then fight your way past the robots ahead to eventually come to the inner lair of the Mantis.

Starfield Mantis quest rewards

After completing the puzzle, you can continue to fight your way through the corridors that follow until you reach the lair of the Mantis itself - a massive chamber, kind of like the Bat Cave, with plenty of rewards for the taking.

Within this chamber, you can find a computer panel that allows you to raise the Razorleaf, a unique ship owned by the Mantis, up to the surface of the planet. We'll head up there to collect in a moment, but first head towards your objective marker over in the nearby bedroom to find the Mantis' suit on a mannequin. This includes a Helmet, Suit, and Boost Pack.

Once ready, head up to the surface using the nearby elevator and make your way to the large landing pad above the Mantis' lair. There, you'll now find the Razorleaf sitting, waiting for you to take up the mantle and jet off into the stars as the new Mantis.

