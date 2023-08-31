Want to get the Boost Pack as early as possible in Starfield? There's an expansive universe to explore in Starfield, and combing over dozens of planets can be slow going if you don't have the right equipment to help.

The very first item you'll want to unlock is the Boost Pack, a little jetpack that lets you rocket around environments. As you might expect, this helps drastically with exploration by letting you move across wide open spaces faster, and reach areas that might otherwise be a bit too high. It can also be super handy during combat, giving you a high-ground advantage on enemies. Below we'll explain how to unlock the Boost Pack quickly in Starfield.

How to get the Boost Pack in Starfield

To get the Boost Pack in Starfield, you'll need to have the Boost Pack Training skill unlocked, as well as any backpack that has boosters. Some Starfield backgrounds will unlock the Boost Pack Training skill automatically, but for everyone else, you'll only need to reach Level 2 to get the single skill point you need to unlock Boost Pack Training.

The quickest way to get the right backpack to start jetpacking around everywhere is to follow the main story for the first two hours. After the opening events on Vectera, your Starfield companion Barrett will appear and tell you about Constellation, then give you his ship with which to visit The Lodge on New Atlantis.

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

Just keep following the story and objectives and you'll travel to New Atlantis. At The Lodge, speak to Sarah Morgan and she'll ask you to join Constellation. Doing so will award you the Constellation Backpack.

Once you unlock the Constellation Backpack, open the main menu, then go to inventory, select Packs, and equip the Constellation Pack. Feel free to swap out for a better pack later, just make sure it has boosters on it if you want to keep using the Boost ability to jetpack around the Settled Systems.

Doing all of this should have gained you at least one skill point, so again open the menu and this time go to skills. Navigate over to the "Tech" tab on the right and select "Boost Back Training". Now you'll be able to use your Boost Pack at any time.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

How to use the Boost Pack in Starfield

With your Boost Pack equipped and the skill unlocked, you can jump a second time while in the air to use a boost. There's a quick recharge of about five seconds before you can boost again, so keep that in mind.

On the Boost Back Training skill, you'll see you can unlock upgrades by meeting requirements. The first requirement is to boost during combat ten times, and meeting that objective will let you use another skill point to upgrade the skill. There are four ranks, and gaining all of them will significantly boost the amount of time you can use your Boost Pack and how fast it regenerates, so it's absolutely worth doing.

There's also another skill which affects your effectiveness with Boost Packs: the Boost Assault Training skill. This skill is found in Tier 4 of the Tech tree, so it may take a while before you unlock it. But the rewards allow you to set enemies on fire when you boost, as well as slow down time while boosting and more. To learn more about these skills, check out our Starfield skills guide!

That's everything you need to know about getting the Boost Pack in Starfield and using it to improve your mobility and even your combat effectiveness. While you're here, why not prime yourself on other aspects of Bethesda's mighty space RPG with our guides on the best Starfield traits to pick, and the various Starfield romance options available to you.