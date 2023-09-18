Starfield Alternating Currents: Louisa or Zoe?

Should you pick Louisa or Zoe during the Starfield Alternating Currents mission? This is a mission that occurs quite early on in your Starfield adventure, provided you head down to The Well in New Atlantis to follow the lead on investigating the brown-outs. That quest leads into this one, as Louisa discovers some shifty happenings with the power throughout The Well.

This is one of the shorter missions you'll encounter, so you don't need the best weapons or the best ships for this - just a sense of direction as you explore The Well, before eventually heading topside. These stages of the mission are all straightforward though, so we'll assume you've made it to the end and just need to work out who you should give the evidence to at the end.

Starfield Alternating Currents walkthrough: Louisa or Zoe?

When the time comes to pick Louisa or Zoe in Starfield's Alternating Currents mission, the choice doesn't make a huge difference but we recommend you pick Louisa if you're not fully decided.

After you've been to the surface and discovered the apartment with the computer, downloaded the evidence, and hightailed it out of there, you'll need to return to the Trade Authority building in the well to hand it to someone. Zoe will give you a call requesting you hand it to her rather than giving it to Louisa, who you've been working closely with for some time now, which is slightly suspicious to say the least.

What do you get for giving it to Zoe over Louisa? Well, nothing, in fact. Both Louisa and Zoe will reward you with 2,500 credits and 75 XP. Of course, Louisa won't be happy if you give it to Zoe, but that doesn't appear to have any bearing on the rest of the game as Louisa doesn't seem to show up again during any missions. If you give it to Louisa, you can still use Zoe as a Trade Authority vendor going forward, and she doesn't show any disdain towards you either. So you should pick Louisa if you have no strong feelings towards either choice in the Alternating Currents mission.

