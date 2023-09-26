Starfield Back to Vectera walkthrough: How to save Barrett

How do you rescue Barrett in Starfield's Back to Vectera mission? So, you've finished The Old Neighborhood Starfield mission and Sarah has tasked you with finding Barrett, last seen on Vectera after the Crimson Fleet attack. Unsurprisingly, the Argos Extractors are now packing up operations and getting outta dodge.

It's not all shiny packing peanuts and farewell drinks on Vectera though as you'll soon find out. Having the best Starfield powers and best weapons won't quite be enough to tackle this mission. You'll be best placed following our Back to Vectera mission guide below to secure your - and Barrett's - safe return.

Back to Vectera walkthrough

To complete the Back to Vectera mission, you must complete the following objectives:

Speak to Supervisor Lin Find the comms computer (Optional) Obtain three power cells Fix the comms computer and access transmission Return to Supervisor Lin Travel to coordinates and find Heller Listen to Emergency Transmission 02 Travel to Bessel III Rescue Barrett Return to The Lodge

We'll explain each of these steps in more detail below, so if you're stuck on a particular section of the Back to Vectera mission, keep reading!

1. Speak to Supervisor Lin

On arrival to Vectera, you'll speak to Supervisor Lin who will inform you that more pirates showed up while you were gone and that both Barrett and Heller were taken during the attack.

2. Find the comms computer

To locate their whereabouts, you'll need to fix the comms computer. You can obtain access to the comms computer by either taking the control room key in the office to the left of the entrance, or by picking the lock using your Digipicks. You'll find the computer has no power and you'll need to locate three power cells to get it back online.

3. (Optional) Obtain three power cells

The three power cells will show up with blue locators on the map; one obtained by examining the robot, one by talking to Supervisor Lin, and one by examining the med bench. This task is listed as optional because there are other power cells located around Vectera. It doesn't matter which ones you use, as long as you get three.

4. Fix the comms computer and access transmission

Return to the comms computer and place all three power cells to power it up. Once powered, you'll be able to access the Emergency Transmission recorded by Heller and Barrett that reveals their interstellar coordinates. Take this information back to Supervisor Lin.

5. Return to Supervisor Lin

Talking to Supervisor Lin will reveal that you need to travel to another planet, which is given a different name on each playthrough. Fast travel there via your system log. At this point, you can also recruit Lin as an outpost supervisor, if you'd like.

6. Travel to coordinates and find Heller

At the transmission coordinates you'll fast travel to, you'll be given a blue locator to find Heller. Undetected on the planet, you'll find an injured Heller next to a crashed ship.

Heller will inform you that Barrett is still with the Crimson Fleet. You also now have the option to recruit Heller for your crew.

7. Listen to Emergency Transmission 02

Heller will hand you Emergency Transmission 02. To listen, head to your inventory and go to notes where you will hear the transmission giving you new coordinates to Bessel III.

8. Travel to Bessel III

Travel to Bessel III via your system log and land at the Ransacked Research Outpost.

The outpost will be riddled with Spacers and turrets, so you'll need to head up using your Boost Pack to reach the highest outpost. Here, you can take down a Pirate who is making this part of the mission difficult for you.

Wipe out the rest of the enemies and make your way to the Crimson Fleet Outpost.

9. Rescue Barrett

At the outpost, you will find Barrett talking to Matsura the Grim. While not in immediate danger, once you approach to talk to Barrett it becomes clear that you have three options available to you for Barrett's safe release; pay, persuade, or attack.

To pay, you'd have to part way with 4,000 credits. To attack, you'll face the wrath of all the Crimson Fleet located at the outpost. To persuade, you can attempt to talk Matsura and his pirates down for a swift release. Each persuasion is randomly generated, so choose your options wisely. It's up to you how you play this one out.

10. Return to The Lodge

Barrett will return to The Lodge on Jemison with you and speak to the rest of Constellation in the Library. Mission complete. You can now recruit Barrett.

Congratulations, that's everything you need to complete the Starfield Back to Vectera mission successfully. Barrett and the rest of Constellation will aid you as you continue your quest across Starfield, but picking up valuable skills like how to get rich quick, where to sell contraband, and how to lockpick will set you up very nicely too.