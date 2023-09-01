Starfield powers list: All 24 powers and their effects

What are the best powers in Starfield? Bethesda's latest open-world RPG might be set in space, but there's always room for a little magic. Magical abilities are present in Starfield, and they're called Powers. And let me tell you, some of them really live up to their name.

Below we've listed all 24 Starfield powers that you can unlock and use over the course of your playthrough. We'll also go over how to unlock powers in the first place, and our picks for the best Starfield powers you can bring to bear against your enemies.

Starfield powers list

Here's the full list of all 24 powers available in Starfield, and their effects and power costs:

Power Effect Cost Anti-Gravity Field Creates an area of anti-gravity that also paralyzes enemies caught in it 45 Create Vacuum Cut the O2 supply of targets in the area for a duration 25 Creators' Peace Pacifies all enemies in an area and disarms them for a duration 25 Earthbound Change the gravity around you to Earth gravity levels for a duration 15 Elemental Pull Blasts inorganic resources in an area around you and pulls them towards you 25 Alien Reanimation Resurrects a dead alien to fight alongside you for a duration 35 Eternal Harvest Regrows flora that has been harvested in a large area around you 25 Grav Dash Manipulate gravity to propel yourself forward, and briefly increase any damage you inflict 15 Gravity Wave Launches a gravity wave in a cone ahead of you that staggers and knocks down enemies 25 Gravity Well Create an area of dense gravity that pulls in and crushes everything and everyone in it 45 Inner Demon Force an enemy to confront their inner demons, creating a mirror image of themselves that attacks them 35 Life Forced Drain the life force out of a living being and transfer it to yourself 25 Moon Form Become as strong as stone, rooting yourself in place and increasing your resistance to all damages greatly 35 Parallel Self Summon another version of you from an alternate dimension for a duration 45 Particle Beam Shoot a beam of pure particle energy that deals high amounts of damage to enemies in front of you 15 Personal Atmosphere Create a small area of unlimited oxygen around you for a duration 45 Phased Time Phase through the normal flow of time and slow down the universe for a duration 45 Precognition Look into the multiverse and visualize the future actions of actors, conversational and otherwise 35 Reactive Shield Envelop yourself in a metastable shell of antimatter that reflects projectiles and increases your resistance to attacks 35 Sense Star Stuff Channel the power to detect all life around you for a duration 15 Solar Flare Emit an intense burst of solar energy that damages enemies and can set them ablaze 25 Sunless Space Shoot a ball of ice as cold as space into an area, freezing any living being caught in the blast for a duration 35 Supernova Explode with the power of a supernova in an area around you, dealing massive damage 45 Void Form Warp the light around you, becoming nearly invisible for a duration 45

How to unlock powers in Starfield

To unlock your first power in Starfield, you must complete the main mission "Into The Unknown". This mission is the third mission you receive from Constellation, so it won't take you long to reach this point in your playthrough.

During the "Into The Unknown" mission, you'll be tasked with finding a so-called "Scanner Anomaly". This anomaly turns out to be a temple called Temple Eta. Enter the temple and you'll be transported to a strange star-filled area where you must float through the patches of light that appear.

Touch all the patches of light and you'll unlock the portal in the centre of the room. Float through the portal to exit the temple with the Anti-Gravity Field power - the first power you'll obtain in Starfield.

To unlock more powers after that, you have to seek out and enter other Temples across the Settled Systems. The game will point you in the right direction for another temple after completing "Into The Unknown" - just start tracking the subsequent mission "Power From Beyond" to find another Temple. Each Temple unlocks a specific power, so you can unlock powers in any order depending on which Temples you find and activate first.

What are the best Starfield powers?

The best Starfield powers in our opinion are:

Reactive Shield

Grav Dash

Phased Time

Precognition

Supernova

Reactive Shield

Reactive Shield is an incredibly useful power which significantly reduces your damage and automatically reflects projectiles back at your enemies. It's both offence and defence rolled into one easy to use, moderately cheap and spammable ability.

Grav Dash

Mobility is a large part of combat in Starfield, particularly at the higher difficulty levels. Grav Dash is an indispensable power which allows you to dash towards a particular point in space, making it useful for evasion, escape, aggressive plays, or simple traversal.

Phased Time

Phased Time slows down the world around you, giving you a lot of extra breathing space. Suddenly you have time to turn even the most gruesome battle in your favour by healing up, reloading, repositioning, and lining up a few key headshots.

Precognition

Precognition's true strength is in seeing the consequences of particular dialogue options, which is very useful during speech challenges that involve persuading or intimidating NPCs to do what you like. Using this power also highlights enemies' patrol routes, which is very useful for sneaking through an area.

Supernova

For massive crowd control and area of effect damage, nothing beats Supernova. Just stand in the middle of a room and activate Supernova to reduce the standing population of that room to one. It's satisfying and super effective.

That wraps up this guide on all the best powers in Starfield and how they work. For more help customising your character, check out our myriad guides on the best Starfield backgrounds, best Starfield traits, best Starfield skills, and best Starfield builds to try out for your first playthrough.