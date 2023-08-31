Starfield: How long does it take to beat the game?

How long does it take to beat Starfield? Starfield takes players on an out-of-this-world adventure full of interlocking storylines, quests, discovery, and exploration. While it's certainly possible to speedrun it, most players are going to want to take in everything this massive game has to offer as they playthrough the main story.

But even if you're laser-focused on beating Bethesda's brand-new space adventure as quickly as possible, you're going to need to set aside more than a casual afternoon to do it. Here, we cover how long it takes to beat Starfield and what you can expect once you start playing the game.

How long does it take to beat Starfield?

It will take the average player 30 to 40 hours to beat Starfield. If you insist on powering through the game without breaks for story elements, you can complete it in as few as 23 hours. However, those who like to complete side quests and gain experience can expect to finish the game in about 60 hours. Most people playing will find they benefit from taking time to adequately level their characters and assign skill points as they advance, which is a good reason to explore side content while pushing through the main storyline.

Fortunately, your inner completionist will be happy to know there's much more to do in the game than finish the campaign. Starfield has numerous side quests, including two major faction side quests that take about ten hours each. Upon completing Starfield's main story, you'll also have the option to play again with New Game+, which incentivizes another playthrough with perks that you didn't have the first time around. Dedicated space explorers can expect to spend more than 150 hours discovering the secrets hidden within Starfield's thousand planets and hundred star systems.

All of the planets have unique weather, species, and characteristics, so there's no shortage of things to discover throughout your repeated journeys. And Starfield also encourages creative building and crafting, so if you're the crafty type, you'll likely find yourself invested in many more hours of gameplay from that as well.

Starfield's Early Access release takes place on September 1, though it will be late on August 31 in some parts of the world. To gain Early Access, players must purchase one of the three premium editions of the game (Digital Premium, Premium Upgrade, and Constellation). Those who have not paid for versions of the game that allow Early Access will have to wait to play until the game's actual release date on September 6. Be sure to reference our guides on the Starfield Early Access release date and Starfield's release time for more information on available editions and regional launch times.

That's everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Starfield. As you play, be sure to check out our ongoing Starfield coverage and guides, including our take on the best skills on the Starfield skill tree, our guide to Starfield character creation, and our insights on all Starfield traits and how they work.