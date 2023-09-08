Want to know how to sell Survey Data in Starfield? As you explore planets in Starfield, you can scan flora and fauna to collect Survey Data. This Survey Data is worth a pretty pile of Credits, but finding where to sell it is a fairly unguided task. Fortunately, that's where we come in!

In this guide, we'll break down where to sell Survey Data in Starfield, pinpointing a few locations that you can offload planetary Survey Data and cash in after some hard work.

Where to sell Survey Data in Starfield

There are three places to sell Survey Data in Starfield:

Vladimir Sall

Phil Hill

Trade Authority Kiosk

Of the above options, the easiest place to sell Survey Data in Starfield is on the Eye, where you'll find Vladimir Sall. You'll find the Eye in orbit of Jemison, in the Alpha Centauri system.

When you reach the Eye, you'll need to dock your ship to get inside. Then, head over to Vlad and select the "I've got some Survey Data for you" option. This will then open Sall's inventory menu, from which you can hit the "Sell" button to switch to your inventory and offload any completed Survey Data.

However, the other two options can be beneficial in specific scenarios, so we'll break them down below.

Phil Hill

Phil Hill is a member of the LIST - the League of Independent Settlers - and you can sell Survey Data to him for a higher amount of Credits than you'll get from Vlad. You'll find Phil in the city of Cydonia, on Mars.

However, there's one catch: Phil Hill will only buy Survey Data for planets on which people could live. That means you can't just rock up with data on the most radioactive, inhospitable places in the galaxy and expect a cash reward.

See, Phil's job is to help people move to lesser-occupied planets, where they can be truly free from the authorities controlling major spaceports such as New Atlantis.

So, you need to find habitable planets, which means they need to have: a temperate temperature, high levels of Oxygen, an average Magnetosphere, moderate fauna and flora, and safe water.

Trade Authority Kiosk

If you aren't near Vladimir Sall or Phil Hill and need to sell some Survey Data as soon as possible, then head to the nearest spaceport and interact with the Trade Authority Kiosk.

These are basic vendors scattered around the Settled Systems, so expect to find them in major cities and hubs such as Neon, Akila City, the Den, and more.

That wraps up our guide on where to sell Survey Data in Starfield. If you want a cool craft with which to dart between planets, take a look at our list of the best ship designs in Starfield. If you don't have the right skills or enough money to build new ships, check out our guides on how to level up fast in Starfield and how to get rich quick in Starfield.