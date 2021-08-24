If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I refuse to pick player characters in a sensible way and you can't make me

She's got the look
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

I, like others, played the open beta of Diablo II: Resurrected at the weekend. It's Diablo II, but nicer! Although, this post isn't strictly about Diablo II, it's just it reminded me of an issue I run into when choosing classes in games, which is that I go off the Rule of Cool. If one character looks awesome (according to my own tastes, at least) I will usually pick that character, regardless of how that character plays or whether I will be good at it.

