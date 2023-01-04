In my week off work, I made PowerWash Simulator my job instead

In my week off work, I made PowerWash Simulator my job insteadI fear it may be a problem
I had great plans for the games I was going to play over the Christmas break. Elden Ring! Tunic! Our game of the year Vampire Survivors! And I did try to play some of them, for a bit. Elden Ring and Tunic were both too hard for my state of mind, which was as robust as pink candyfloss. Even Vampire Survivors wigged me out because it's so visually busy by the end game, and I was in a more "Ferrero Rocher and jigsaw of the London Underground map" sort of place. My downfall was seeing PowerWash Simulator on sale on Steam. I bought it, and then played it for 40 hours.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information