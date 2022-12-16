If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Intriguing medieval tactics 'em up Inkulinati launches Jan 31st

There's a new demo, too
Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on
A blue hand draws in combatants on a medieval manuscript

I can't think of a better place for turn-based fights than in the margins of medieval manuscripts. There's a wealth of weirdness to draw on, and Inkulinati seems admirably willing to dip its quill into messed-up cats and donkeys playing double-ended trumpets. We've been waiting a while for it, but we'll only have to wait a little longer, as developers Yaza Games have just announced they'll be launching on Steam Early Access on January 31st.

They've also sketched out a new demo to tide us over, and I've enjoyed my little poke at it.

Inkulinati's combat sees you defend a drawing of your character by inking in various beasts inspired by actual monstrosities you'll find in medieval manuscripts. When I say monstrosities, think less Lovecraftian tentacle horrors and more 'rabbits jousting atop human-headed snails'.

There's a campaign where you traipse through different encounters, sometimes fending off wild animals and sometimes going quill to quill with rival Inkulinati who have the same magical marginalia powers that you do. I'm not sure how many encounters the new demo lets you play through, but I had a satisfying time splatting wild dogs in the first one. Your character can join the fight too, you see, wading in with a surprisingly violent swat from their massive hand.

Ed also enjoyed his Inkulinati preview two years back, coming out giddy with triumph and proud of his molluscs.

Yaza say they plan to spend one year in early access, during which they'll add an online multiplayer mode along with "more Beasts, Inkulinati Masters, Battlefields, and other content".

The demo will be available until January 1st, and you can download it on Steam.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch