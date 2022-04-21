It Takes Two is getting a movie adaptation produced by The Rock

It Takes Two is being adapted into a movie, with the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attached to produce and the screenwriters of the recent Sonic movies attached to pen the script. There's also a chance The Rock may star in the movie as well - presumably as the perverted book.

Variety report that the film is "set up at Amazon for priority development." dj2 Entertainment are the primary production company attached, the same studio responsible for Sonic The Hedgehog 2. They're also developing several other video game-derived projects, including the Tomb Raider anime for Netflix, live action TV series based on Life Is Strange and Disco Elysium, and a Sleeping Dogs movie.

It Takes Two tells the story of divorcing couple May and Cody, who find themselves trapped within the bodies of two dolls and working together to get back to their real bodies. Alice B called it "a really fun way to tell a bit of a boring story" in her It Takes Two review:

Most annoyingly, despite the inclusion of plot points that are surprisingly dark and very very funny because of it, It Takes Two is a bit disappointing in how conventional the story is, when this was surely an opportunity to do something a bit different. The way you explore Cody and May's story is playful and imaginative, but their story itself isn't that interesting. It doesn't ruin the whole experience - It Takes Two is a tremendously fun game to play - but stacked up next to riding giant spiders, exploding wasps and surfing mic aux cables the actual relationship thing at the heart of it is a bit of a whimper compared to the bang of everything else.

I have no particular desire to see It Takes Two - or any other video game - be adapted into a film, TV series or commedia dell'arte. That's partly because I've reached an age where the only particular desires I have all involve sleep or at least quiet night in, but it's also that video game stories rarely seem like they'd benefit from being reconstituted as linear, passive entertainment.

What I do have is a mild curiosity about how any adaptation might turn out, and it's this rather than any creative urgency that I think movie studios seem to be preying upon. They know I check the contents of my hanky after a big sneeze, and they're hoping I'll want to check the viscous excretions of a live action My Friend Pedro. They may be right, but I resent the manipulation all the same.