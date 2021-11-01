Forza Horizon 5 and Football Manager 2022 head to Xbox Game Pass in November

Almost all of the games I'm interested in playing this November will launch on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's subscription service on PC will see the arrival of Forza Horizon 5, Football Manager 2022 and Unpacking.

Forza Horizon is one of the few big budget mainstream series I still have room for in my heart. I've gone back to Forza Horizon 4 multiple times over the past few years, and I'm looking forward to speeding around its recreation of of Mexico on November 9th.

Football Manager, meanwhile, is a series I've been returning to irregularly since I was 10-years-old. I don't love every iteration of the series - by which I mean, I don't become unhealthily obsessed with every iteration - but its continuation remains a comfort even if I am sick of its terrible press conferences. It'll also arrive on Xbox Game Pass on its release date, November 9th.

Unpacking, meanwhile, is about another constant in my life: moving home and unpacking boxes filled with all of your stuff. I've moved house roughly 12 times in 15 years, and yet I still like the look of satisfyingly placing books on shelves in this adorable indie game.

Here's the full list of PC release announced so far as coming in November:

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions – November 2

Unpacking – November 2

It Takes Two – November 4

Kill It with Fire – November 4

Football Manager 2022 – November 9

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

One Step from Eden – November 11

As always, there's a spate of PC games leaving the service on November 15th. Those are:

Final Fantasy VIII HD

Star Renegades

Streets of Rogue

The Gardens Between

River City Girls

You can read more about the games joining the service, along with new DLC and more, at the Xbox site.