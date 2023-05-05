If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jake Solomon uncut: here's our post-Firaxis GDC interview in full

The full Q&A transcript of our hour-long chat

A collage of screenshots from Marvel's Midnight Suns and XCOM Enemy Unknown and a photograph of designer Jake Solomon
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
Katharine Castle avatar
Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

Over the last week and a bit, we've been steadily releasing a bunch of stories from our big, hour-long chat with XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns director Jake Solomon that took place at this year's GDC. It was a wide-ranging interview, looking at what Solomon plans to do next now that he's left Firaxis, and how he feels about his 20+ year career there. You can read the condensed version of that interview here, but as a treat for RPS supporters, I thought you might like to read our chat in full. There's still a lot I couldn't quite squeeze into separate news stories here, and I think (and hope) you'll find it interesting to read as a whole. So here it is. All 8760-odd words of it. Enjoy.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
