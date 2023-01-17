Leaked screenshot shows Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has a battle pass

A leaked screenshot showing menus from the upcoming co-op supervillain ‘em up Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has revealed the game will feature a battle pass and a store. The image was originally posted to 4Chan, but made its way onto Reddit and Twitter. An unnamed development source has since confirmed to VGC that the Suicide Squad image is legit, and shows the menus in a recent test build of the third-person shooter.

Watch on YouTube Devs Rocksteady just couldn't keep Batman out of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The source revealed that the battle pass planned for Suicide Squad would focus on skins and other cosmetic items. Icons displayed underneath the menus at the top of the leaked screenshot might appear to be in-game currencies, but the source insisted these are for character XP to level up each member of the Suicide Squad. “You don’t start off debuffed and weak,” the source told VGC. “You just start off great and can get ridiculous, like Arkham Knight’s Batman.”

Arkham series devs Rocksteady’s take on Suicide Squad was first revealed in back in 2020, and will support up to four players in online co-op. At the time, Alice O. hoped that it wouldn’t take any pointers from another superhero live-service game, Marvel’s Avengers. Battle passes and the trend towards live-service games have become particularly contentious in recent months, following Blizzard’s decision to put Overwatch 2’s seasonal new heroes behind the game’s free battle pass tier.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 26th, 2023. It’s also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.