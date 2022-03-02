Looking for the best Lost Ark Scrapper build? The Scrapper is Lost Ark’s truest brawler, dueling demons and StarCraftian supersoldiers with nothing but her trusty gauntlets. As the Scrapper, you must live and breathe in the thick of the fight, making up for extremely limited range with beastly damage. Scrapper is tough to master but can match or beat any of Lost Ark’s classes in the right hands. If you’re up to the challenge, this guide will help you get started as the Scrapper.

Best Lost Ark Scrapper build: class overview

Each of Lost Ark’s classes relies on their Identity Gauges and/or Identity Skills to shape their playstyle. Scrapper has two Identity Gauges, called Stamina and Shock. Each of Scrapper’s skills consumes one of these meters to fuel the other. Stamina also has some natural regeneration and is generally created in larger amounts than Shock. This creates a natural, alternating flow to Scrapper's play. Spend Stamina on your Stamina Skills to build Shock, then spend Shock on powerful Shock Skills to refuel your Stamina bar, weaving in more Stamina Skills as needed. This will change a bit in the endgame when you have access to class Engravings, which we’ll discuss in detail later in this guide.

Best Lost Ark Scrapper build: leveling and skills

Most of Scrapper’s skills have small AoE’s relative to the rest of Lost Ark’s cast, but make up for it with damage. So, Scrapper relies heavily on grouping enemies up with clever kiting or crowd control. A solid suite of mobility skills helps with this. While leveling through the main story, use your Stamina Skills to outmaneuver enemies and group them up, then finish them off with your higher-damage Shock Skills. Those Shock Skills also make boss fights and other single-target scenarios a non-issue. Death Rattle in particular will deal enormous damage, especially when your Shock Gauge is more than 75% full.

You will gain skill points each time you level up, plus some roster-wide extras from endgame content. Each level of a given skill requires more points, so you won’t be able to max them all out by level 50. Instead, aim for the Tripod breakpoints at levels 4, 7, and 10. This build uses just over 250 skill points and will give you a target to work towards as you level to 50.

Best Scrapper PvE skills

Skills Tripod 1 Tripod 2 Tripod 3 Death Rattle Quick Prep Single Hit Shock Explosion Chain Destruction Fist Endless Rage Tenacity Great Explosion True Rising Fist Lightning Fist Air Raid Bursting Fist Roundup Sweep Single Hit Circumstantial Judgement Reinforced Hit Earthquake Chain Undying Power Power Strike Giant's Advance Dragon's Advent Excellent Mobility Fierce Tiger Strike Wide Hit Charging Blow Excellent Mobility

Best Scrapper PvP skills

Skills Tripod 1 Tripod 2 Tripod 3 Roundup Sweep Single Hit Circumstantial Judgement Reinforced Hit Death Rattle True Sight Tenacity Shock Explosion Chain Destruction Fist Endless Rage Tenacity Shaking Ground True Rising Fist Lightning Fist Air Raid Dragon's Furyh Instant Hit Wide Hit Precision Tracking Inctinct Charging Blow Excellent Mobility Destroyer Death Band Fierce Tiger Strike Amplified Damage Pounce Dragon Advent Excellent Mobility Tenacity

In PvP, skill point totals are normalized to even the playing field across character and gear levels. So, you’ll be able to max out a few more skills the moment you enter the arena. We recommend using the build above, which emphasizes Scrapper’s excellent mobility to get on top of your enemies and combo them down. Scrapper lacks the range to poke and prod, and players will have to commit decisively. This build will empower you to do just that.

Best Lost Ark Scrapper build: Engravings

Engravings are an endgame customization layer, granting powerful bonuses with enough investment in Engraving books and accessories. There are a lot of generic Engravings available to all classes, but each class also has two class-specific Engravings. Scrapper’s are:

Shock Training: increases Shock Skill damage and adds passive Shock Gauge regeneration.

Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu massively increases Stamina regeneration and Stamina Skill damage. However, it also significantly reduces Shock Skill damage.

Shock Training plays into much the same rhythm as you will have grown used to by level 50, but with faster Shock build-up and even more damage. Taijutsu, on the other hand, focuses mostly on Stamina Skills, firing them off extremely quickly thanks to the hefty regeneration bonus. Both styles work for all content, so give both Engravings a shot and focus on the one that feels best to you.

Your generic Engravings are fairly flexible, especially in earlier content tiers where they will be difficult to level up fully. We suggest:

Adrenaline grants stacking damage and crit buffs as you use skills. This works well for both Striker archetypes but will stack faster on Taijutsu.

Master of Ambush increases Back Attack damage. Several skills in both the Stamina and Shock categories have the Back Attack property, so this also works well for all Strikers.

Grudge is a late-game option that increases both outgoing and incoming damage. The incoming damage increase is flat at all three levels of Grudge, while the outgoing bonus scales up. Therefore, it's recommended that you avoid using Grudge until you can max it all the way out.

Best Lost Ark Scrapper build: Awakening skills

The last piece of the late-game puzzle is Awakening skills. These are extremely powerful abilities with lengthy cooldowns, unlocked via the post-50 Trixion questlines in Vern and Rohendel. Each class has two, though you can equip only one at a time. Scrapper’s are:

Mysterious Art: Blast of Ruination fire an arcing energy wave through the ground that deals more damage to nearer enemies.

Undefeated Dragon King: dashes to a target location, dealing massive damage to enemies you travel through.

Both are perfectly fine choices for your endgame builds. While Blast of Ruination has higher peak damage, that peak requires you to be very close to your target. Dragon King can be cast from a safer distance for more reliable damage.

That's all you need to get started with the Scrapper in Lost Ark's endgame!