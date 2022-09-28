If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mark Hamill's Joker could be coming to MultiVersus

Leaked voice lines sound like everyone's favourite Batman villain
The Joker from Batman: The Animated Series, voiced by original actor Mark Hamill, may be coming to MultiVersus if leaked announcer pack recordings are legit.

What appears to be an announcer pack voiced by Mark Hamill and leaked from Warner Bros licensed brawler MultiVersus indicates that The Joker might be arriving in a future update. Twitter user Laisul shared a recording of what they claimed are lines from an unreleased Joker pack, and they do sound like Hamill’s classic rendition of the Batman villain. Why so serious? Well, announcer packs replace the default MultiVersus announcer with the voice of one of the game’s fighters, so Joker’s addition to the roster seems legit.

MultiVersus season one runs through to November 15th, and we’re still to see the arrival of two of the characters revealed so far for the game. That’d be Gremlins badboy Stripe and the DC Universe’s magical antihero Black Adam. While no fighters are confirmed for MultiVersus season two yet, The Joker is an eminently plausible pick. MultiVersus’ Batman strongly resembles his counterpart from The Animated Series, and Joker’s partner in crime Harley Quinn is already on the roster.

Batman is voiced by Animated Series actor Kevin Conroy, and the Arkham games’ Tara Strong is back as Harley. Other characters from the MultiVersus roster are voiced by their screen actors too. Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams is Arya Stark again, while Matthew Lillard voices Shaggy, a role he played in the live-action Scooby Doo movies and some of the cartoons.

You can grab MultiVersus for free on Steam and the Epic Games Store. While you’re waiting around for the Joker to strike, why not check out Ollie’s MultiVersus character ranking?

