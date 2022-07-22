Which MultiVersus character should you play as? MultiVersus is Warner Bros.' somewhat surprising entry into the fighting game genre. In the familiar vein of Super Smash Bros. and Marvel vs Capcom, it chucks 15 characters from various WB properties (including Game Of Thrones, DC Comics, Scooby-Doo, and more; plus one original character for some reason) into an arena to see who punches hardest.

Look: we can all see the corporate strings being pulled to make this game happen, the cynical marketing strategies being employed in an attempt to ensure that this is the next big thing in free-to-play PvP circles. But, as I've admitted many times, I'm a sucker for a crossover crisis. And what's more, I love a good pub argument settler of a fighting game, and this may be the most deliciously random opportunity to test the mettle of two fictional characters against each other since that one time She-Hulk fought Phoenix Wright. So read on for our tier list of the best fighters in MultiVersus as of July 2022's open beta.

MultiVersus best character tier list

For a detailed examination of each fighter's strengths and weaknesses, read on further down the page; but for now, here's a quick overview of our ranking of all 16 MultiVersus characters from best to worse:

S Tier: Harley Quinn, Jake the Dog, Batman

Harley Quinn, Jake the Dog, Batman A Tier: Bugs Bunny, Superman, Arya Stark, Shaggy, Taz

Bugs Bunny, Superman, Arya Stark, Shaggy, Taz B Tier: Velma, Garnet, The Iron Giant, Wonder Woman

Velma, Garnet, The Iron Giant, Wonder Woman C Tier: Finn the Human, Steven Universe, Tom and Jerry

Finn the Human, Steven Universe, Tom and Jerry D Tier: Reindog

MultiVersus best character in each class

MultiVersus brings something a bit different to the table in the form of role classes à la Overwatch, taking the place of more classic fighting game considerations like weight stats. Characters are classed as either Tank, Bruiser, Mage/Ranged, Assassin, or Support. Each character also comes with their own unique set of special moves to make them stand out from the others of their class. Here's our quick-pick list of the best characters in each role:

Best Tank: Superman

Superman Best Bruiser: Jake the Dog

Jake the Dog Best Mage/Ranged: Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny Best Assassin: Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn Best Support: Velma

Best characters in MultiVersus

Harley Quinn (Best Assassin)

Origin: DC Comics

DC Comics Special Moves: "Stuffie Bat", "Prank Shot", "Batter Up!", "Jerk-In-The-Box"

Don't let Harley's somewhat misleading classification as an Assassin class character fool you. All "Assassin" really means in MultiVersus is a melee fighter who uses a primary weapon other than their fists, and in Harley's case said primary weapon is her iconic oversized mallet. In a game all about dealing big damage quickly, what more do you really need? She also occasionally switches to her baseball bat and a variety of explosives, and is quite happy to throw kicks and punches even while dodging, meaning she's almost never not doling out the damage as long as you're pressing buttons. In fact, you don't even need to be doing that, given her damage over time debuff "Confetti" which ends by setting characters on fire. Oh, and she's one of the most effective characters for saving herself from falling off the sides of the stage, since she can use her own balloon-mounted explosive traps as makeshift platforms.

Jake the Dog (Best Bruiser)

Origin: Adventure Time

Adventure Time Special Moves: "Rubber Stomach, Dude!", "Neigh and Stuff!", "Stretchin' Out", "That's Heavy, Dude"

Today in sentences I never expected to type in the course of my career: Jake the Dog is ridiculously OP. Bruiser class characters tend to dominate the MultiVersus tier list anyway, but Jake can do far more than bruise his opponents. He can eat them. If there's any better psychological warfare tactic than strolling onto the field of battle and immediately swallowing your opponent whole, I certainly don't know what it is. Jake's "Rubber Stomach, Dude!" attack isn't fatal, of course, or else MultiVersus matches would be very short indeed. But it does instantly apply the Weakened status with the maximum number of stacks once he spits them out, which massively increases their incoming damage for its duration. For pure offensive capabilities, Jake the Dog is easily the best character in the game.

Batman

Origin: DC Comics

DC Comics Special Moves: "Bat-Bomb", "Bat Grapple", "Rising Bat"/"Rapid Rising Bat", "Smoke Bomb"/"Crashing Justice"

Why is Batman in the S Tier? Because he's Batman! Also, because he has an extremely well-rounded kit that allows him to attack up-close or at range with equal ease, belying his nominal classification as a fists-first Bruiser. In fact, he's the only character who we know switched classes during development: he was originally an Assassin, meaning he has practically every role covered single-handed. He also possesses the unique "Smoke Bomb" ability that allows him to turn his allies invisible, which can be essential in buying them some breathing time away from the opposing team. And of course, he comes equipped with all sorts of other gizmos, not least of which are his grappling hooks: useful for performing a saving grab on platforms when knocked off the edge of the stage, or reeling in enemies for some close-up smacking courtesy of his ninja training. In short, he's a one-man army.

Bugs Bunny (Best Mage/Ranged)

Origin: Looney Tunes

Looney Tunes Special Moves: "A Safe Investment"/"Safe Painter", "Ain't I A Charmer?"/"Rocket Rider", "Special Delive-Rocket", "Bunny Burrow", "Bun on the Run"

Bugs Bunny is a solid choice if you want to learn the ropes of the game with a character from the Mage/Ranged class. Bugs mainly represents the "Mage" end of the scale (for the "Ranged" end of this oddly paired combo-class, see Tom and Jerry, below). Although he does have a few ballistic tricks up his sleeve as well, there's no arguing that his "Ain't I A Charmer?" special is both (a) a spell and (b) one of the most powerful moves in the game, forcing the debuffed opponent to follow him around the stage but disallowing them from attacking him until the buff wears off. If this makes Bugs sound like an annoying character to encounter in a match, you'd be right! In fact, even Bugs' player doesn't necessarily know exactly what activating one of his powers is going to do thanks to a certain degree of randomness in their effects. This will undoubtedly frustrate players out to build their playstyle and develop technique, but if you're just out to play a few matches at a time and have some good old knockabout fun, Bugs is your bunny.

Superman (Best Tank)

Origin: DC Comics

DC Comics Special Moves: "Ice Breath", "Locomotive Charge"/"Ten-Ton Tackle", "Meteor Liftoff"/"Go Long!", "Heat Vision"/"Aerial Heat Vision"

Superman and Wonder Woman are both Tank class characters and their canonical powers are quite similar, which (I assume) is why MultiVersus has elected to differentiate their playstyles a bit. While Wonder Woman focuses on weapon-based combat and team shielding, Superman does a lot of his best work at range thanks to bringing his superpowers to the fore in his combat style, with Heat Vision and Ice Breath providing offence and defence, respectively. And of course, the fact that he can literally fly comes in pretty handy as well, allowing him to make full use of every dimension in the stage while reducing his risk of being KO'd (and allowing him to deliver some easy knockouts in his turn). Like most of the characters in this class, his actual capacity for Tanking is pretty passive, since you don't gain much by throwing him bodily into the fray other than the fact that he takes damage at a lesser rate. In terms of intense close-up damage, Bruisers are actually the better class; but if you want a high-defence character who can absolutely pack a punch, Superman's the top choice of Tank.

Arya Stark

Origin: Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Special Moves: "Face-Stealer", "Knife-Thrower", "Dagger Slash", "Blade Sharpener"

Arya is a more aptly described Assassin character than Harley Quinn, but unsurprisingly she also requires a little more finessing than the clown lady with the giant hammer. But once you get the hang of her she's quite a formidable foe, not least for her "Face-Stealer" special move, which allows her to copy her opponent's moveset and generally sow chaos as the other team briefly lose track of who's who on the screen. And, while her weapon set is less instantly devastating than Harley's, players who want to practise their knife throwing need look no further: used correctly Arya's blades can attach to her enemies to deal damage over time.

Shaggy

Origin: Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo Special Moves: "ZOINKS!", "Snacking-Instinct Kick", "Power Uppercut", "Like, Feed the Hunger"/"Like, C'mere Man!"

Shaggy is the game's primary tutorial character for good reason: he's a straightforward character to pick-up-and-play with thanks to his placement in the highly intuitive Bruiser class and his classic fighting game moveset. If you're interested in a character who specialises in close-up unarmed combat, with a bit of projectile throwing (in the form of a giant sandwich, naturally) to deal damage at a distance, Shaggy is your man. Though I suspect that he might fall out of favour with more experienced players who want to main a character with a flashier kit, he's undeniably a good all-rounder.

Taz

Origin: Looney Tunes

Special Moves: "Chew It Yourself", "Taz-nado", "Dogpile! Dogpile!", "You Spit What You Eat"/"Eating on the Fly"

Taz behaves somewhat similarly to his fellow Bruiser Jake the Dog, sharing his ability to chow down on opponents to slow them down and deal damage. While this particular skill is weaker in Taz's case as Jake's version, he makes up for it with his ability to swallow projectiles as well, which he can then deflect back at his opponents. Taz's overall kit rewards him for doling out constant damage, and delivering 16 blows in quick succession to a single enemy will max out their "Tasty" debuff stacks and turn them into a roast chicken that will then continuously heal Taz and his allies for as long as he can continue the onslaught without stopping. He can also use his iconic "Taz-nado" ability to deal powerful damage and heavy knockbacks, provided he can avoid taking damage for long enough to charge it.

Velma (Best Support)

Origin: Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo Special Moves: "Motivational Speaker", "Fast Thinker"/"Hit the Books", "Toxic Concoction"/"Shutterbug", "Spread the Knowledge"

Poor Velma hasn't been faring too well in some tier lists, so I'll come out and offer the counterpoint that she is sheer good fun to play as, even in 1v1. It was a tough ask making the bookworm from Scooby-Doo into a fighting game character, but her special moves actually feel both appropriate and entertaining: for example, her ult is powered up by collecting "clues" that pop up around the stage. Plus she's in possession of a surprisingly powerful dragging move in the form of "Fast Thinker", which can easily knock her opponent out of the arena when it isn't being used as a shield for her teammate. Velma is the most proactive Support character in MultiVersus, not reliant on allies to pick up on the groundwork laid by her skills, and she's also one of my personal favourites to play as. She's an acquired taste, but a fun character to master.

Garnet

Origin: Steven Universe

Steven Universe Special Moves: "Stronger Than You", "Rocket Fist!", "Spark of Love"/"Flying Crossarm", "Gem Dash"

Garnet's kit is perfectly good, but compared to the game's other Bruisers, she has neither the intuitive and powerful hand-to-hand fighting skills of Shaggy and Batman, nor the overpowered specials of Jake and Taz. She possesses a number of very cool individual moves, including rocket-propelled gauntlets for ranged attacks, an electro-bolt shockwave special that debuffs enemies and buffs allies, and a projectile deflector that buffs characters in an AoE. In this regard she's something of a mixed specialist really, bringing in aspects of the Ranged and Support classes despite her nominal classification as a Bruiser. She's far from being a bad character to play as, but her kit just doesn't quite coalesce into a satisfying whole for her nominal role.

The Iron Giant

Origin: The Iron Giant

The Iron Giant Special Moves: TBC (character is still in the "Experimental" phase)

The Iron Giant can only be solidly mid-tier, because he's easily the most divisive character in the game. This natural choice for the Tank class is so finicky to play as that the devs have seen fit not only to label him "Expert" (alongside Arya Stark and Steven Universe, indicating that some practice will be required to get to grips with his kit), but also "Experimental". He behaves more like a descended boss character than another fighter, thanks to his intimidating height and devastating ult, and as you might expect he can flatten his opponents when used correctly. However, you will be navigating a stage that really wasn't built for his size: he's twice as big as the other characters currently in the game, and while he enjoys immunity to knockback when in "Rage Mode", at other times he's vulnerable to clipping the areas the game recognises as being outside the stage much more easily when knocked out or upwards.

Wonder Woman

Origin: DC Comics

DC Comics Special Moves: "Lasso of Truth", "Warrior's Charge"/"Soaring Punch", "Flying Warrior", "Defense of the Gods"

Despite her classification as a Tank, Wonder Woman's kit renders her something of a jack-of-all-trades, though unfortunately that leaves her as master of none. Her damage-dealing focus is on close-up combat with weapons similar to an Assassin, while she uses her "Lasso of Truth" special to pull in both allies and enemies (and cleanse debuffs from the former) in a move more akin to a Support character. Hers is a nice, balanced moveset if you want to quickly get a feel of everything the game has to offer, and as a Tank she's good at taking damage while you're learning the ropes — there's a reason the game lets you unlock her as a reward for completing the basic tutorial, as she's a great character to play as while you get your eye in. But once you feel yourself to be well-versed in MultiVersus, you'll probably want to move on to maining more specialised characters.

Finn the Human

Origin: Adventure Time

Adventure Time Special Moves: "High Five, Dude!", "Skronking Tackle!"/"Mathematical Airdash!", "Backpack 'Em Up!"/"Soaring Backpack!", "Sweet Deals!"/"Throwin' Stones!"

Finn's primary weapon as part of his Assassin kit is a sword that can cause damaging shockwaves when stabbed into the ground, as well as doing more conventional sword things. It's easily the best part of an otherwise somewhat over-complicated moveset, and if you want to play with a sword-wielding character, you'll enjoy it. Unfortunately, Finn's other special moves have a weird number of requirements before they can be used that make him way less satisfying to play than he should be. Just one example: when charging his specials, Finn needs to be moving in order for the charge to actually increase his damage. Fortunately he is the only character who's allowed to move while charging, but still, it's an unusual and not particularly necessary wrinkle, and it's not the only one in his kit. If you main him you'll likely love him, but if you're playing several characters in rotation it'll be like patting your head while rubbing your stomach.

Steven Universe

Origin: Steven Universe

Steven Universe Special Moves: "Bubble Boy!", "Stop in the Name of Friendship!", "Shield Stepper", "Watermelon Steven", "Go!"/"X-Treme Moves!"

Steven Universe falls foul of the curse of many a Support character: while he's good, he's not quite as fun for his player as another class would be, and relies on his allies to do most of the heavy lifting in actual combat. If you enjoy playing as a Support main in other genres, Steven Universe might be the best choice for you, though be warned he comes with a steep learning curve. Once mastered, his magical shields are among the best in the game and not one to turn your nose up at in a 2v2 match. But be aware that most of his attacks rely on AI-controlled summons, so he's not the best choice if you wanted to do some actual fighting.

Tom and Jerry

Origin: Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry Special Moves: "Slingshot Sharpshooter", "Goin' Fishin", "Rocket Mouse", "Snap Trap"/"Look Out Below!"

To clear up some potential confusion: you're actually playing as Tom, while Jerry is an assist character. However, unlike other assists in MultiVersus, Jerry doesn't need to be summoned and is somewhat under your control, insofar as you can point him in the direction you want him to go in. Hurling projectiles around with this duo can be great fun (projectiles include tennis balls, which Jerry then deflects with a racket, as well as Jerry himself). Strangely though, when Tom's on his own he's inclined to reel his enemies towards him in a similar move to those possessed by Wonder Woman or Reindog, but which is deeply counterintuitive for a Ranged fighter. Its intended purpose is to retrieve Jerry without having to move to his location, which is useful, but its targeting can be hit and miss: Tom can easily end up with an opponent right in his face and no Jerry-bomb to defend himself with, which is obviously less than ideal.

Reindog

Origin: MultiVersus

Special Moves: "Love Leash", "Flounce Pounce", "Power Crystal"/"Flying Floof", "Fireball"/"Meteor"

As the sole original character among a roster of pop cultural icons, Reindog was always going to be a tough sell. And although this cosmic mutt looks decidedly adorable, the reins from which he presumably gets his name just aren't all that. In theory Reindog's intended role as a Support character is in 2v2, tethering his teammate and saving them from falling out or even allowing them to safely fight off the edge of the arena. However, their effectiveness is hit and miss, and you'll often find your ally doesn't actually make it back to the safety of the platform. While he can deal a huge amount of damage when thrown by his teammate as part of his "Flying Floof" move, it's a poor payoff for the player actually controlling Reindog to sit back and allow him to be used as a passive weapon. Plus it relies on your teammate having not already, you know, fallen out of the stage.

Warner Bros. are making no secret of the fact that they plan on adding loads more characters over time, so rest assured that this tier list is far from final. We're expecting to see more tweaks and nerfs before the game declares itself officially launched in full (though rumour has it that this open beta is intended as a soft launch, meaning it won't be going away again while the devs do this fine-tuning). Be sure to check back whenever a new fighter gets added to the MultiVersus roster to see where they rank!