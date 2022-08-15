If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

DC antihero Black Adam and Gremlins bad boy Stripe are coming to MultiVersus

Season one begins today
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Superman, Shaggy, Steven Universe, and Tom & Jerry fight in a MultiVersus screenshot.

Franchise mash-up brawler MultiVersus slams into season one today, despite only recently being postponed indefinitely. Although nothing has been announced yet, it appears that DC Comics supervillain Black Adam and Gremlins antagonist Stripe are new characters being teased for the game’s roster of fighters. Players are sharing screenshots and footage of ads for MultiVersus that show off the gruesome twosome.

Watch on YouTube
The RPS team give a shout out to their favourite MultiVersus characters.

Black Adam and Stripe have been given the full MultiVersus makeover to fit the game’s cartoony style. The upcoming Black Adam movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lands in cinemas on October 1st, so it would make sense for Warner Bros. to time his introduction in the game ahead of that. Gremlins 3 isn’t due out until December 2023 but, heck, everyone loves Gremlins right?

Images and video of ads showing the so-far unannounced characters have been shared online:

MultiVersus hasn’t forgotten about Rick And Morty though. Morty’s scheduled to go live on August 23rd, with his gramps Rick popping up later in the season. The new free character rotation with the start of season one is Arya Stark, Batman, LeBron James and Steven Universe, which runs until August 30th.

Devs Player First have said that the season one patch will arrive in two stages over the next few days, with the initial part arriving today. Not every change coming is going to be immediately obvious in the game because of this staggered patching. MultiVersus’s season one battle pass also launches with the start of season one, and has already been confirmed to include 50 tiers and cost around £8/$10/€10.

Ed placed MultiVersus on our list of the best multiplayer games to play on PC in 2022. “While the game lacks Nintendo polish – and to some extent, punch – it makes up for it with zero barrier to entry and a roster of characters that are still a joy to control,” he said. Ollie handily ranked all the fighters for you in his guide to the best MultiVersus characters, so that’s worth a read if you’re just jumping into the game with the start of the season.

MultiVersus is free-to-play on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Season one begins today, August 15th. You can read the full patch notes for the season one update here.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch