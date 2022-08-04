If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MultiVersus season one has been postponed indefinitely

But the game’s director has revealed info on its battle pass
The original MultiVersus line-up pose in a row against an outdoor stage. From L-R: Jake the Dog, Taz, Velma, Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Wonder Woman, Garnet, Superman, The Iron Giant, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Shaggy, Steven Universe, Finn the Human, and Reindog.

MultiVersus won’t be heading into season one on August 9th after all, devs Player First Games have revealed. Game director Tony Huynh clarified the delay has nothing to do with the ongoing merger shenanigans between the game’s publisher Warner Bros. and Discovery, Inc. To console yourself, have a watch of vid bud Liam chatting with the RPS team about their choicest MultiVersus character picks below.

Watch on YouTube
Vid bud Liam asked some of the RPS team who their favourite MultiVersus characters are.

“We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date,” Player First tweeted. “We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players.” The developers followed up with another tweet saying they’d be unveiling season one “very soon”.

Player First soft-launched MultiVersus into an indefinitely long open beta on July 26th. Superstar basketball player and friend of Looney Tunes LeBron James was added as a playable fighter as the open beta began, but Rick And Morty’s Morty Smith now won’t be arriving until whenever season one does. No word yet on his gramps Rick Sanchez, who’s still expected sometime after the start of the season.

Earlier this week, Huynh shared a small amount of information on MultiVersus’s season one battle pass. Responding to a fan, Huynh said that he thought the battle pass would cost 950 of the game’s premium Gleamium currency, and feature 50 tiers. That equates to around £8/$10/€10 in real-life, non-Monopoly money. The current preseason pass, which has 15 tiers and costs 300 Gleamium, was due to end on August 8th.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play download from Steam and the Epic Games Store. I’ll let you know when there’s more about the start of season one. Why not check out Ollie’s guide to the best characters in MultiVersus while you’re waiting for season one to start?

