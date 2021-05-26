Microsoft and Bethesda's joint summer showcase is scheduled for June 13

Well would you look at the calendar it's almost—oh dear it really is almost June isn't it? E3 and E3-like digital events are all about to crash onto shore. Alright, roll up your sleeves and check your calendars game-likers. Microsoft and Bethesda, that new couple who are going to do everything together now so we don't forget, have announced the date for their joint summer showcase. Like other E3-adjacent shows, they'll be making announcements and speeches and maybe showing off some gameplay for their upcoming video games on June 13th.

Microsoft have put out the official brand-y words on the subject, calling it "a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."

Epic gaming lineup, indeed. In their shiny teaser image up top you can of course spot some Halo folks. I imagine some new Halo Infinite details will pretty much be mandatory this summer, with its autumn 2021 launch window off on the horizon.

Speaking of horizons, there's a pretty shot of a sunrise behind a planet in there too. Halo is a space game with planets-like things, sure, but so is Bethesda's upcoming, mysterious new RPG Starfield. We hardly know a thing about it at this point, aside from the fact that it is indeed in space. Also its map will be bigger than Fallout 76's, which is four times the size of Skyrim's apparently. If we see Starfield at all, I'm willing to bet it will still be a light on details look.

Both Microsoft and Bethesda have other games in the works, of course, but those are their biggies each. I'm sure there will be quite a lot more than that packed into 90 minutes.

Lest you lose track, this is one of many events coming up in June and beyond. Actual official E3 is back on this year in digital format beginning on June 12. Ubisoft Forward is in there too on June 12, sharing a day with indie showcases Wholesome Direct and Guerrilla Collective. Summer of Keighleys is back too, beginning on June 10th. That's not even all, but I'm out of breath and I'm sure your eyes are tired of links too. Let's all take a nap before June, shall we?

The MicroBethSoft showcase is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 at 6pm BST (10am PDT) over on Twitch and YouTube.