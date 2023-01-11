Microsoft are indeed showing off Redfall, not Starfield, on January 25th

The rumours were true: Microsoft will indeed be showing off Arkane's co-op zombie shooter Redfall on January 25th, while saving Starfield for a presentation all of its own at a later date.

All the other details were spot on, too. The show's called Developer_Direct, and will also include a peek at new regions in The Elder Scrolls Online, along with fresh footage from Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends.

Here's how Redfall's appearance is billed in the show's announcment:

The minds behind Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Austin, will showcase several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming FPS. The Developer_Direct will reveal single and multiplayer gameplay, showing more of how you and your friends will take down bloodthirsty Vampires on the picturesque island of Redfall, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more.

This isn't our first glimpse at gameplay, but it will be Redfall's first extensive public showing. Last week Arkane told Games Radar that it'll be "more like loading into Far Cry" than Left 4 Dead, despite the whole 4-player co-op zombie shooting thing. It's due to come out sometime in early 2023, so maybe we'll get an exact release date, too.

Microsoft say they've got a standalone show for Bethesda's Starfield in the works, so they can "dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive".

No big space stuff, then, but there will be info on The Elder Scrolls Online's upcoming "major Chapter update", Forza Motorsport gameplay, and a look at the PvP in upcoming action-strategy game Minecraft Legends.

The show starts at 12pm PT/3pm ET/ 8pm GMT on January 25th, and will be shown on Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels.