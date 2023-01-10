We could see more of Redfall, not Starfield, at an Xbox and Bethesda showcase this month

If you’ve been waiting patiently to slay some vampires with your pals then you might only have a few more weeks to go until a release date for Redfall is revealed. Windows Central report that an Xbox showcase could be lined up for January 25th at 8pm GMT/9pm CET/12pm PT, but that might still change. It’s believed that this stream will focus on Arkane’s co-op horror shooter, which was originally due to launch in summer last year before a delay into 2023.

Sources familiar with plans for the showcase claimed that it’d be called Developer_Direct, and stream on the official Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels. More information about Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield, which was recently reconfirmed for a release in the first half of this year, will allegedly be held back for another event. Along with Redfall, the showcase is also believed to be dishing out some more details on what’s coming up for Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and something secretive from ZeniMax Online Studios.

Both Redfall and Starfield were pushed back into 2023 in May last year. Although Starfield was scheduled to blast off on November 11th, Redfall had been aimed at a summer launch. It makes sense then that Redfall might pop up with more info before we get to see more of Starfield. That doesn’t mean Bethesda’s fallen completely silent about their upcoming sci-fi RPG. A series of video interviews with devs working on the game has already let us know that there’ll be more dialogue than Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined, and that you’ll be able to play through all the faction quests this time around.

Redfall and Starfield are both expected sometime during the first half of 2023. You’ll be able to pick up Redfall from Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store when it’s out, and it’s coming to PC Game Pass from launch.