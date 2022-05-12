If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield and Redfall have both been delayed until 2023

The stars have not aligned
Bethesda have just announced they're delaying Starfield and Redfall until the first half of 2023. Bethesda's RPG space epic was originally due to arrive on November 11th 2022, with Arkane Austin's first-person vampire survival game Redfall arriving sometime this summer, but now both titles have been shifted back to an unknown time between Janauary and June next year.

The news arrived via a tweet this afternoon, with Bethesda stating, "The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Games Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them" when they release.

"We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating."

Redfall's delay doesn't come as a total surprise, given we've seen next to nothing of the game since its big reveal at last year's Microsoft E3 conference. Starfield, though, has been getting regular development updates in the form of music deep dives, companion walkthroughs and more over the last couple of months - all of which I'd assumed would be leading up to a big grand gameplay reveal at this year's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12th.

We may still get that big gameplay reveal in June, I should note, as Bethesda closed their announcement tweet about the game's delay saying that they'll be sharing "our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon".

Still, both delays are major blows to the rest of this year's gaming calendar, as Starfield was one of the few games coming out this year with an actual release date. I was certain Bethesda would stick to their classic date gimmick of 11/11/22, but alas it is not to be. Release date woes aside, here's everything else we currently know about Starfield if you're in need of a refresher.

The person I really feel for in all this, though, is Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry, because goodness knows what this is going to do to The Elder Scrolls 6 release date.

