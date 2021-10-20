Want to know more about the Allay in Minecraft? For the past few years, Minecraft Live has included lots of announcements about new updates, as well as a fan vote for a new Minecraft mob. For Minecraft Live 2021, the options were the Glare, the Copper Golem, and the Allay. Ultimately, the Allay came out on top, and will be added to Minecraft in 2022.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the adorable Allay, including when it will arrive in Minecraft and what the Allay will do.

When will the Allay be added to Minecraft?

The Allay will come to Minecraft in the 1.19 update, otherwise known as The Wild Update. Minecraft 1.19 is set to be the next major update after Caves and Cliffs part 2, and should arrive at some point in 2022. The Wild Update will also bring the Warden and the Deep Dark biome, which were delayed out of 1.18, along with frogs and the mangrove swamp.

What does the Allay do in Minecraft?

The Allay is a gatherer with some killer moves. When you give the Allay an item, it will go around your Minecraft world and try to collect a stack of that object. There are a lot of potential uses for this. You could take the Allay mining with you so that it collects any items that you miss, or you could make it collect items from your farm, for example. However, the Allay will not mine these items for you. It only collects items that have already dropped to the floor, so don’t expect the Allay to start delving into caves and mining diamonds.

When the Allay passes a note block, it will drop any items that it's currently holding and start having a little dance instead. Then, you can watch the Allay embrace its inner rhythm, or make it wander the world in search of another item. Poor Allay. All it wants to do is dance.

That’s everything that we currently know about the Allay in Minecraft. As more is revealed, we’ll be sure to update the article with new information. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Minecraft shaders to make your world even prettier. If you can’t wait to try something new, take a look at our list of the best Minecraft seeds to discover new worlds to explore.