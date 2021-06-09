Minecraft Copper: how to find and mine Copper Ore in Minecraft 1.17

Copper is now in Minecraft as of the 1.17 update, and boy, is it a complex resource. Copper can be made into all sorts of fascinating decorative blocks, as well as a couple of very fancy pieces of equipment. But first you have to find and mine it.

Below we'll walk you through how to find and mine Copper Ore, and then we'll cover everything you can do with Copper once you've smelted it into Ingots.

On this page:

How to find and mine Copper in Minecraft

Copper is a resource obtained by mining Copper Ore blocks. Each block of Copper Ore that you mine will drop 2 or 3 Raw Copper, which you can smelt into Copper Ingots in a Furnace.

Copper Ore blocks spawn in veins like Iron Ore, and they can spawn in any biome underground. Copper is most commonly found at Y-Level 47-48, but you can find them fairly frequently at pretty much any depth below sea level (Y-Level 64).

Copper Ore can also spawn in Deepslate at the bottom of the world, though this is rarer, and the block will become Deepslate Copper Ore. It can still be mined in the same way as regular Copper Ore blocks though.

Once you've found a vein of Copper Ore, you can mine each Copper block with any Pickaxe of Stone or higher quality. It's a good idea to use a Fortune enchanted Pickaxe if you have one, as this will increase the amount of Raw Copper you get from each block.

What is Copper used for in Minecraft?

Raw Copper on its own isn't useful for much. You can place 9 of them in a 3x3 grid to create a Copper Ore block again, but that isn't very useful.

Instead, it's best you smelt Raw Copper into Copper Ingots with a Furnace. With Copper Ingots, you can craft the following:

Copper Block: 9 Copper Ingots in a 3x3 grid;

Spyglass: 1 Copper Ingot above another Copper Ingot, with an Amethyst Shard on top;

Lightning Rod: 3 Copper Ingots in a vertical line.

The Copper Block is a very versatile and interesting decorative block. First off: it oxidises over time, which in Minecraft simply means it gains a green-turqoise tint over time when exposed to air. The block itself journeys through 4 different phases: regular, then Exposed, then Weathered, and finally Oxidised. Each stage reduces the orange-ness and increases the green-ness.

You can use an axe on any of these partially oxidised variants to take it back one level (e.g. from Oxidised back to Weathered).

You can also create a Waxed version of any Copper Block by combining it with Honeycomb in a crafting window, which prevents this oxidisation effect. Using an axe on a Waxed Copper Block will turn it back into a regular Copper Block.

Finally, you can place 4 Copper Blocks in a 2x2 grid to make a Cut Copper Block, which is like the Copper version of the Stone Brick Block. These Cut versions can also be oxidised and waxed as above.

That should be everything relating to the curious case of Copper in Minecraft covered. For more information on other aspects of the Minecraft 1.17 update, be sure to check out our pages on how to tame and breed Axolotls, and how to make Candles.