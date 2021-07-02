Minecraft Enchantments list: how to make and use an Enchanting Table

Minecraft Enchantments list: how to make and use an Enchanting TableA full list of Enchantments available with a Minecraft Enchanting Table
Enchantments are a very important part of gearing yourself up in Minecraft. Over the past decade the list of enchantments has grown ever larger, and it's always good to remind yourself which enchantments are incompatible with each other, and which material types offer the strongest enchantments.
Whether you're after such deep knowledge of enchantment mechanics, or you just want to know how to make an Enchanting Table, read on to find the answers you seek.
Minecraft Enchantments list
|Enchantment
|Effect
|Applicable Items
|Incompatible with
|Max Level
|Unbreaking
|Increases durability
|All weapons, armor, and tools
|3
|Mending
|XP orbs repair the item
|All weapons, armor, and tools
|Infinity
|1
|Curse of Vanishing
|Item is destroyed upon death
|All weapons, armor, and tools
|1
|Fire Aspect
|Sets target on fire
|Sword
|2
|Knockback
|Hit mobs are knocked backwards
|Sword
|2
|Looting
|Extra loot from mobs killed by weapon
|Sword
|3
|Sweeping Edge (Java only)
|Bonus sweep attack DMG
|Sword
|3
|Bane of Arthropods
|Slows and deals bonus DMG vs spiders, silverfish, endermites, and bees
|Sword, Axe*
|Sharpness, Smite
|5
|Sharpness
|Increases DMG
|Sword, Axe*
|Bane of Arthropods, Smite
|5
|Smite
|Bonus DMG vs undead mobs
|Sword, Axe*
|Bane of Arthropods, Sharpness
|5
|Efficiency (Axe)
|Increase stun chance vs shields
|Axe
|5
|Impaling
|Bonus DMG vs ocean-spawning mobs
|Trident
|5
|Channeling
|During thunderstorms, lightning strikes target hit by Trident
|Trident
|Riptide
|1
|Loyalty
|Trident returns after being thrown
|Trident
|Riptide
|3
|Riptide
|Trident launches player with itself when thrown, functions only in water or rain
|Trident
|Channeling, Loyalty
|3
|Flame
|Arrows set targets on fire
|Bow
|1
|Infinity
|Shooting doesn't consume arrows
|Bow
|Mending
|1
|Power
|Increases DMG
|Bow
|5
|Punch
|Increases arrow knockback
|Bow
|2
|Multishot
|Shoots 3 arrows at once
|Crossbow
|Piercing
|1
|Piercing
|Arrows can pierce through enemies and shields
|Crossbow
|Multishot
|4
|Quick Charge
|Faster reload time
|Crossbow
|3
|Efficiency (Tools)
|Increases mining speed
|Tools
|5
|Fortune
|Chance for duplicate item drops when mining certain blocks
|Tools
|Silk Touch
|3
|Silk Touch
|Mined blocks drop themselves exactly as they are.
|Tools
|Fortune
|1
|Luck of the Sea
|Increase chances of finding rare loot while fishing
|Fishing Rod
|3
|Lure
|Lower wait time until fish, junk, and loot "bite"
|Fishing Rod
|3
|Curse of Binding
|Items cannot be removed from armor slots unless due to breaking or death
|Armor*
|1
|Blast Protection
|Decreases explosion DMG and knockback
|Armor
|Other Protection enchants
|4
|Fire Protection
|Decreases fire DMG and burn time
|Armor
|Other Protection enchants
|4
|Projectile Protection
|Decreases projectile damage
|Armor
|Other Protection enchants
|4
|Protection
|Decreases damage taken
|Armor
|Other Protection enchants
|4
|Aqua Affinity
|Increases underwater mining speed
|Helmet, Turtle Shell
|1
|Respiration
|Increases underwater breathing time
|Helmet, Turtle Shell
|3
|Thorns
|Reflects some of the damage taken when hit, but reduces durability
|Chestplate, Armor*
|3
|Depth Strider
|Increases underwater move speed
|Boots
|Frost Walker
|3
|Frost Walker
|Turns water beneath player into frosted ice, immunity to magma block damage
|Boots
|Depth Strider
|2
|Feather Falling
|Decreases fall damage
|Boots
|4
|Soul Speed
|Increases move speed over Soul Sand
|Boots
|3
* Asterisks indicate that the enchantment can only be applied to that type of item by using an Enchanted Book on the item; they cannot be given said enchantment straight from the Enchanting Table.
How to make an Enchanting Table
To make an Enchanting Table, you need to combine 4 Obsidian, 2 Diamonds, and a Book in a Crafting Table, in the following arrangement:
Wherever you place your Enchanting Table in your base or house, you should surround it with Bookshelf blocks (each with a tile of air between itself and the Enchanting Table). Each Bookshelf block in range will increase the max possible enchant level by +2, so to reach the max enchant level of 30, you'll need 15 Bookshelves arranged in an outline around your Enchanting Table, as illustrated in the below screenshot.
How does Enchanting work in Minecraft?
To enchant an item, right-click on an Enchanting Table and pop the item in the first slot. Three options for enchantments will appear for you to select.
Place 1-3 Lapis Lazuli in the second slot to unlock the different available enchantments (top enchantment requires 1 Lapis, middle requires 2, bottom requires 3).
Hover over each enchantment to see the enchantment type and level. Then click on the desired enchantment to apply it to your item. That's all there is to it!
Actually that's a blatant lie. There's an awful lot more to enchanting than meets the eye. As well as surrounding your Enchanting Table with Bookshelves, another way to increase your chances of getting high level enchantments is by increasing your XP level. An XP level of 30 will unlock the most powerful enchantments.
It's also worth knowing that the material type of the item you're enchanting has a bearing on the likelihood of more powerful enchantments appearing. The material type with the highest "enchantability" is Gold, followed by Netherite, then Leather and Chain (for Armor) or Wood and Iron (for weapons and tools).
An item can hold multiple enchantments, as long as they don't conflict with each other (see the table of enchantments above). You can't have an item with two of the same enchantment type, but many enchantment types have different levels of power. Sharpness, for example, has five levels, with Sharpness V (5) offering the highest damage potential.
Enchantments, along with Potions, are some of the very best endgame benefits that you can give yourself when gearing up to take on powerful mobs or other players on PvP Minecraft servers.