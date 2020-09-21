Best Minecraft servers 1.17 - Survival, Skyblock, Bedwars, Factions, and more

Minecraft servers are as varied as they are abundant, and it can be hard to hunt around for the kind of experience you're after when you're so spoilt for choice! But whether you're looking for Skyblock, Hunger Games, factions, or just good old fashioned survival, this best Minecraft servers list will offer you a top-tier selection of reliable and reputable servers to play on.

The best Minecraft servers for 1.17

To get stuck in playing any of the top-tier Minecraft servers below, all you need to do is copy the Server IP Address text, and then in Minecraft's Multiplayer menu select Add Server and paste the text you copied into the Server Address box. Give the server a name, click Done, and join the server. Easy!

Here are our picks for the very best Minecraft servers for 1.17:

Hypixel

Okay, let's get the obvious out of the way; after all, how could we have a Minecraft servers list without talking about Hypixel, the venerable titan of Minecraft servers? Whether you're interested in PvP and competitive Minecraft or a more relaxed and independent survival experience, Hypixel has about a dozen different modes for you to choose from, all presented through an easy-to-use inventory interface. Whatever kind of Minecraft player you are, you'll find something to love at Hypixel. That's what brings in tens of thousands of players day after day.

Server IP Address: mc.hypixel.net

mc.hypixel.net Game modes: Survival, Creative, Skyblock, Hunger Games, Minigames

TheArchon

TheArchon is another incredibly popular multi-faceted Minecraft 1.17 server with a variety of game modes, or "realms" to choose from, including regular old survival, Skyblock, Factions, Prison, and more. It's got a refreshing no-nonsense attitude that just allows you to dive right into whatever you like within the first few seconds of joining the server for the first time.

Server IP Address: org.archonhq.net

org.archonhq.net Game modes: Factions, Skyblock, Survival

MCCentral

MCCentral is another Minigames and multimodal server that has a condensed but still very comprehensive selection of different modes, each usually with multiple servers available. There's a fully functional shared Creative Mode server which resets every day, where you can go to test out your Creative (and WorldEdit) skills. There's a multitude of servers for Skyblock, UHC, Prison, Factions, Hunger Games, Capture The Flag, and much more. Plus, their lobby is fantastic, so there's that too.

Server IP Address: mccentral.org

mccentral.org Game modes: Survival, Creative, Skyblock, Hunger Games, Minigames

JartexNetwork

JartexNetwork is a popular and growing server filled with all the same sorts of minigames and modes as its rivals. Everything on JartexNetwork feels polished: the server controls are intuitive, the servers are solid, the game modes are well-chosen and well-designed. It's a great alternative to the more venerable titans on this list.

Server IP Address: top.jartex.fun

top.jartex.fun Game modes: Survival, Creative, Bedwars, Factions, Skyblock, Minigames

Blockdrop Network

Blockdrop Network is another very popular variety server, but it specialises in Bedwars - a game mode which requires you to protect your bed and destroy other players' beds to win. Recently they've also added "City Life", a unique Sims-style game mode with rentable apartments, jobs, salaries, and everything else you need for a bit of good old escapism.

Server IP Address: bedwars.games

bedwars.games Game modes: Bedwars, Survival, Creative, Factions, Minigames

MineSuperior

If you're after Skyblock shenanigans above all else, MineSuperior should be your first stop. This popular 1.17 server is packed with variations on the standard Skyblock formula, alongside numerous other game modes if Skyblock isn't to your taste. Everything is easily accessible and clear, meaning you can start playing what you want to play straight away.

Server IP Address: hub.mcs.gg

hub.mcs.gg Game modes: Survival, Creative, Skyblock, Factions

WilderCraft

If the phrases "semi-vanilla", "nature-themed", and "help each other" appeal to you, then WilderCraft might be your best choice in this entire list of Minecraft servers. Within the spectrum of public Minecraft survival servers, it's pretty much the opposite of anarchy servers like Minewind: the emphasis here is on collaboration and community, and working together to build and achieve lots of cool stuff. For those looking to meet new players and have a more down-to-earth, relaxed survival experience, WilderCraft is ready and waiting.

Server IP Address: play.wildercraft.net

play.wildercraft.net Game modes: Survival

Applecraft

Applecraft is a survival server, through and through. Well, okay, there's a little parkour minigame accessible from the lobby, but otherwise the point is to play a more-or-less vanilla survival game of Minecraft alongside hundreds of others in a colossal 100,000 x 100,000 world. So if you're more interested in traditional Minecraft than all the Factions and Skyblock stuff floating about these days, then Applecraft might be for you.

Server IP Address: play.applecraftmc.org

play.applecraftmc.org Game modes: Survival, Minigames

The Seed

The Seed is another attempt to bring Minecraft servers back to the traditional vanilla survival experience. It's almost entirely vanilla: the only additions are the ability to protect your homes and builds from griefers, the ability to warp to different locations (not for free, though!), and the ability to create shops and exchange goods with other players.

Server IP Address: theseedmc.com

theseedmc.com Game modes: Survival

Datblock

Another Minecraft server which offers a variety of survival experiences from vanilla to Skyblock, Datblock has the extra attraction of a series of unique concepts for survival experiences that we haven't seen the likes of anywhere else. The ambitious Datearth mode is played out on a map of the Earth, and offers "a geopolitical game with towns, nations and war", while the equally novel Datmars throws you onto a near-inhospitable rock reminiscent of the Martian surface, where you are tasked with surviving - if at all possible.

Server IP Address: play.datblock.com

play.datblock.com Game modes: Survival, Skyblock, Minigames

CubeCraft

CubeCraft features a smaller but arguably more intricately crafted selection of minigames and modes than most Minecraft servers can offer. I've been having a tonne of fun with their absolutely massive selection of parkour maps, with multiple themes each containing various levels across three different modes of difficulty. And that's just parkour. The other modes CubeCraft offers are similarly elaborate and well-designed, with hundreds of players at any given time logging into SkyWars, Tower Defence, Archer Assault, or any of the other modes in their rotating selection of popular games.

Server IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

play.cubecraft.net Game modes: Skyblock, Hunger Games, Minigames

And with that, we conclude our Minecraft servers guide. Hopefully you found a server or two that you like the sound of, and are now joyously off building sky-fortresses or maniacally chopping down enemy beds. While you're here, why not get some building inspiration with our Minecraft house ideas?