Want to know more about the Warden in Minecraft? The Warden is a new mob that will arrive in Minecraft 1.18, otherwise known as the Caves and Cliffs update. It is set to be a terrifying addition, making every adventure underground a trip that could result in a particularly scary death.

This guide will cover everything that we currently know about the Warden in Minecraft, including its behaviour and where it will spawn.

What is the Warden in Minecraft?

The Warden is an extremely powerful hostile mob that can kill you in one hit, unless you wear Netherite armour. However, it has a key weakness that you will need to exploit if you want to escape alive.

The Warden is blind, meaning it can only locate you by following sounds. If you want to survive an encounter with this fearsome foe, you need to sneak around until you find an exit. Even Mojang themselves say you shouldn't fight Wardens, describing them as "more like a natural disaster" than a traditional boss.

Every noise you make will create a vibration that will alert the Warden, drawing it closer. If you want to go mining, it's best to go alone, as the Warden will also hear and attack other mobs, including friendly axolotls and foxes.

Where does the Warden spawn in Minecraft?

The Warden will spawn in a new biome called the Deep Dark. This is found in the deepest part of the Overworld, near the Bedrock layer. As you explore the Deep Dark, you will find Sculk growth, which is a new type of block that will come to Minecraft alongside the Warden.

As you move around and make sounds, the vibrations that you make will travel through Sculk growth and work their way through the Deep Dark. As the vibrations travel, the Warden will hear the movement and come to investigate.

Very little is known about the Deep Dark yet, but it does seem to contain some valuable loot. In the first look at Minecraft 1.18 shared during Minecraft Live 2020, we got a glimpse at some chests hidden within the Deep Dark. If you are brave enough to sneak around, and skilled enough to avoid the Warden, you might find some valuable treasure to take back home.

How to distract the Warden in Minecraft

You’ll know when the Warden is close, as light sources will start to flash. If the Warden is nearby, you can distract it by throwing something to make noise. For example, if you fire an arrow or throw a snowball, the Warden will investigate the sound and give you a chance to sneak away.

As the Warden is so powerful, you should avoid fighting it at all costs. If you do decide to attack, the Warden will grow in power and become even more formidable. Killing players wearing full Netherite armour in two hits is bad enough, so please don't make this any worse. Just make sure you have some snowballs around instead.

That's everything that you need to know about the Warden right now. As more information is released, we'll be sure to update this guide with anything new. If you want to avoid the terrifying Deep Dark and enjoy the overworld, check out our list of the best Minecraft shaders to make it look even more beautiful. If you want to explore something new right now, take a look at our list of the best Minecraft seeds.