Minecraft fox taming guide: how to tame a fox in Minecraft

Taming a fox in Minecraft can be a bit of a confusing task at first, but in reality it's quite straightforward: and you get an adorable little fox following you around at the end of it! Continue reading to learn how to find and tame foxes in Minecraft - including the rare snowy fox variety!

How to tame a fox in Minecraft

To tame a Minecraft fox, you need to get two existing adult foxes to mate and procreate. Naturally spawned foxes cannot ever be fully tamed, but if you encourage two foxes to breed then their baby fox kit will be tame and fully loyal to you.

To get two adult foxes to breed, you have to feed one sweet berry to each fox. Wild foxes will run away if you walk or run towards them, so you have to sneak up to them in order to feed them.

You can approach wild foxes by sneaking. Feed two adults sweet berries and they will mate, producing a baby that is fully tamed and loyal to you.

Feeding two adult foxes sweet berries while they're fairly near to one another will greatly increase their chances of mating and producing a Fox kit. Once they do, this baby fox will be loyal to you and won't run away from you like normal foxes.

However, baby foxes will still have a tendency to follow their parents instead of you. If you don't want your baby fox's loyalty to be split, the best thing to do is to attach a lead to the baby fox and lead it far away from its parents. Once far enough away, the baby fox will have eyes only for you.

Where to find foxes in Minecraft

There are two types of foxes in Minecraft, and they both spawn in different biomes. Red foxes spawn inside Taiga and Giant Tree Taiga biomes, while white foxes spawn inside Snowy Taiga biomes.

Foxes will spawn in groups of 2-4, and each one has a 5% chance of spawning as a baby fox - but remember, none of them will be tame or loyal to you because they were all born wild.

Red and white foxes behave in exactly the same manner, and you can breed and tame them in the same way. If you breed a red fox with a white fox, then there is a 50% chance of the baby fox being either colour.

That's everything you need to know about how to tame your very own Minecraft fox!