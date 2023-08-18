If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Most of you will enjoy Black Skylands more than I do

We all float up here

Exploding an enemy settlement in Black Skylands
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/tinyBuild
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

"Everything is floating islands and airships and we're not going to explain how or why" is a setting I nearly always respect, but fighting a campaign against pirates leaves me feeling distinctly uncool. This is the dilemma Black Skylands leaves me with.

You're a very young officer of... something, battlefield promoted to captaincy of the Fathership, essentially a giant floating base from which you set out on your airship in an open world kinda way to trade broadsides with baddies and land at occupied islands to do the twin stick shooter thing on foot. I… don’t like it as much as I want to.

