New Enshrouded update targets lost save and progress bugs

Across the foggy realm of Enshrouded's Embervale, innocent Flameborn players have been signing in to find their recent progress unkept, their greatest feats reverted, due to problems with the save data system. Despair no more, for developers Keen Games have released an update for the fantasy survival game that takes aim at save data stability specifically.

Released overnight, the new Enshrouded patch also tunes up the game’s performance to avoid a stuttering frame-rate. Here are the patch notes in full.

Save data stability Users have reported an issue that in some cases the game would not save the progress correctly. To prevent unsuccessful saving, we have made the save data system more robust. There is now also an added notification message in case there are any issues with the save game: For single-player, peer-2-peer multiplayer and dedicated servers the game will now attempt more thoroughly to retry saving. On single-player and on peer-2-peer multiplayer, if saving can’t be completed successfully even after several retries, a warning message will pop up, allowing the player to manually retry or cancel. When “cancel” is selected, the game will shut down to prevent further unsaved progress. On dedicated servers, the server will shut down automatically in case many consecutive attempts to save were unsuccessful. We will continue to monitor save data issues very closely and keep working on improving the stability of save data management. Performance Fixed an issue that could lead to stutters in the frame-rate. Gameplay Improved “out of stamina” HUD messages.

Enshrouded is doing pretty well, as you’d hope for a game Ollie says has the best building system in the survival genre. It attracted a million players within four days of the early access launch, and has a Very Positive Steam user review consensus at the time of writing. The 1.0 version will introduce new biomes, character skills, resources and crafting recipes. Have you been playing? I have gotten into the habit of cheesing bosses with a bow and arrow.