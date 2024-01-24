Want to know how to craft your own grappling hook anchors in Enshrouded? If you've played Keen Games' massive survival crafting game Enshrouded for any amount of time at all, you'll likely have already unlocked the Grappling Hook. It's a fantastic traversal tool for sure, but you can't use it just anywhere. The Grappling Hook only attaches to certain premade Grapple Points, known as Grappling Hook Anchors.

The good news is: you can craft those Grappling Hook Anchors yourself! In this guide, we'll walk you through all the steps you need to take in order to start crafting your own Grapple Points in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded - Release Date Announcement Trailer Take a look at the release date announcement trailer for Enshrouded here.

How to make Grapple Points in Enshrouded

There are two types of Grappling Hook Anchors in Enshrouded, and you can craft both - but you first need to progress to the stage where you've got both Metal Sheets and Copper Bars to craft with. The former is made out of Metal Scrap, while the latter is smelted from Copper Ore found in the Revelwood.

To make your own Grapple Points, follow these steps:

Awaken the Blacksmith. Build a Charcoal Kiln to start producing Charcoal. Build a Forge to start producing Metal Sheets. Progress into the Revelwood to the north. Mine some Copper Ore from the Revelwood. Complete the Blacksmith quest: "Crucible Needed For A Smelter". Build a Smelter to start producing Copper Bars. Interact with the Blacksmith to craft Grappling Hook Anchors.

If you happen to find Copper Bars as floor loot, then you will essentially skip steps 4-7 and immediately unlock the recipes for Grappling Hook Anchors. But of course, you will need to complete all of the above steps to start producing Copper Bars in enough quantities to make use of those recipes.

You can craft both types of Grappling Hook Swing Anchors for the same recipe. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

Once you've completed these steps, you can interact with the Blacksmith to craft either the Grappling Hook Pull Anchor (which pulls you directly to that point) or the Grappling Hook Swing Anchor (which allows you to swing across a gap). Both are found under the "Decorative" section of the Blacksmith's crafting screen, and they both use the same recipe:

3x Metal Sheets

1x Copper Bar

Once you have your chosen Grapple Points in your inventory, place them in your hotbar and select them in order to place them wherever you want in your base.

That's everything you need to start crafting your own Grapple Points in Enshrouded. For more handy tips, check out our guide on building in Enshrouded, as well as how to unlock the Glider for an even faster traversal method throughout Embervale.