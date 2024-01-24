Looking for Metal Scrap in Enshrouded? Metal Scrap is one of the earliest materials and crafting components you can access in Enshrouded, Keen Games' sparkly new open-world survival craft-em-up. Unlike many other games, you don't need to work your way up through wood and stone tools before getting to metal. It's pretty much there from the beginning.

The trick, however, is finding enough Metal Scrap to fulfil all your needs. So give yourself a nice little headstart in your metal foraging project with this quick guide on how to get Metal Scrap in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded - Release Date Announcement Trailer Take a look at the release date announcement trailer for Enshrouded here.

How to get Metal Scrap in Enshrouded

Metal Scrap is a ubiquitous crafting material in Enshrouded. Not only is it used on its own to craft important equipment and items, but it can also be refined into Nails via the Blacksmith, or Metal Sheets via the Forge. That means you'll need Metal Scrap in bulk.

To get Metal Scrap, your best bet is to visit a nearby town or village, and just explore from house to house. Metal Scrap is a common floor loot item in any civilized area, including inside the Shroud. If you see any furniture or structure that looks like it may be metal, then you can destroy it to see if it drops extra Metal Scrap as well. Bandit enemies also often drop Metal Scrap on death, so kill any of those bandits on sight while exploring these points of interest.

There's no specific area you need to go to find Metal Scrap in large quantities (like, say, visiting a Flintstone or Salt mine). Instead, you'll find it dotted around most structures on the Enshrouded map, so you may need to do some exploring in order to find enough Metal Scrap for your needs.

That's all there is to the simple task of collecting Metal Scraps in Enshrouded. For more on Enshrouded, check out our Enshrouded building guide and our list of the best skills in Enshrouded.