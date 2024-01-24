Looking for Flintstone in Enshrouded? Flintstone is the most common type of mineral you can mine in Enshrouded. It can be used to craft early-game Flint Arrows as well as a small handful of other useful items and furniture, but the real reason you might want to use Flintstone in bulk is as a building material for your home.

In this quick guide, we'll explain how you can easily get your hands on all the Flintstone you need in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded - Release Date Announcement Trailer Take a look at the release date announcement trailer for Enshrouded here.

How to get Flintstone in Enshrouded

Flintstone veins appear all over the map in Enshrouded, with a particular concentration in the Springlands, the starting biome. Which is good, because you'll need a lot of Flintstone if you plan on using it as a building material for your home.

Flintstone veins are a dull blue in colour, with patches of bronze. Like this:

This is what Flintstone looks like in Enshrouded. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

If you see a Flintstone vein in the floor or in a cliff wall, you can mine it using the Pickaxe. You can craft a Pickaxe out of 1 Stone, 4 Twigs, and 1 String - no need for a Workbench, you can craft it by hand using the Crafting screen.

Where to find Flintstone

There is a Flintstone mine marked automatically by the map. It's located in the centre of the Springlands starting biome. Check the screenshot below for its exact location:

The arrow points towards the location of a Flintstone mine in the middle of the Springlands. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

Here's what the exterior of the Flintstone mine looks like, so you know what you're looking for. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

However, there are various other Flintstone veins in the region, and some may be closer to home. For example - there's a Flintstone vein in the ground right next to where the game asks you to place down your first Flame Altar, just east of the Longkeep ruins. Its exact position is shown below:

Here's the location of a Flintstone patch right next to your starting location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

These smaller veins won't yield as much Flintstone as the larger mine, but they're easier to reach. Given enough time, a mined out vein will eventually respawn as well, so you'll be able to go back to any of the veins you've previously found to take more Flintstone when you need it.

That's all there is to mining Flintstone in Enshrouded. And we got through it without a single mention of Fred Flintstone! Ah, crap. Well anyway, while you're here you can read up on our guides about how to build in Enshrouded and the best skills in Enshrouded.