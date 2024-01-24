How to get Salt in Enshrouded

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The player in Enshrouded stands in front of a Salt vein.
Guide by Ollie Toms
Looking for Salt in Enshrouded? Salt is used primarily for drying out Animal Furs in the Drying Rack in Enshrouded, which unlocks a new tier of armours to help you survive in the more challenging areas of Enshrouded's open-world. But it's quite hard to come by Salt, unless you know exactly where to go.

In this quick guide, we'll point out three of the best Salt locations in Enshrouded, so you can spend as long as you like (within the Shroud timer, that is) collecting the all-important, life-giving mineral.

Cover image for YouTube videoEnshrouded - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Take a look at the release date announcement trailer for Enshrouded here.

Unlike Flintstone, which can be found dotted around many areas of the Springlands, Salt in Enshrouded can only be found in the Shroud itself. To get Salt, you need to venture to specific areas within the Shroud to find Salt or Saline mines, and mine it yourself with your trusty Pickaxe.

The first Salt deposit you're likely to come across in Enshrouded is found by awakening the Hunter NPC and speaking to her, after which she'll tell you that you'll need Salt to start curing and drying animal fur to make her higher tiers of armour. She will mark the location of the Egerton Salt Mines on your map:

Part of the map of Enshrouded, with the location of the Egerton Salt Mines marked.
Talk to the Hunter and she'll point you in the direction of the Egerton Salt Mines. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

As with all Salt deposits, the Egerton Salt Mine is inside the Shroud, so make sure you're prepared to spend time inside the Shroud and ready to fight the Fell enemies you'll find there. You may wish to use a Shroud Survival Flask before entering the Shroud, to give yourself more time to mine the Salt you need.

Other Salt Mine locations

The Egerton Salt Mine is not the only nearby source of Salt early on in Enshrouded. The very best early source of Salt that we've found so far is actually not marked on the map by default, but it's closer to your original spawn point, and much safer too.

You can find the unmarked Salt deposit by heading west from the Longkeep, sticking to the edge of the cliff as you go, until you reach the Peaceful Acres farmstead. Just beyond the farm is a small ravine which you can drop into to find a wealth of Salt ripe for the mining. Check the map below for the exact location:

Part of the map of Enshrouded, with the location of a Salt deposit marked with a yellow arrow.
This is the best location for farming Salt early on in Enshrouded. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games
The player in Enshrouded stands in front of a ravine containing a Salt deposit.
The Salt is located at the bottom of this ravine. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

The bottom of the ravine is within the Shroud, so you still have to be wary of how much time you spend down there. But on the bright side, the only enemies you'll come across are a couple of low-level critters, so it's by far the safest Salt mine we've found so far in Enshrouded.

There's another Salt deposit near your starting point, this time to the east of the Longkeep and down into the Shroud. It's called the Saline Quarry, and while it is filled with critter nests and Fell enemies, it's also a very lucrative source of Salt. You can find it here:

Part of the map of Enshrouded, with the location of the Saline Quarry marked.
The closest Salt deposit is the Saline Quarry to the east of the starting point, but it's deep in the Shroud and well-guarded by enemies. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

Any of these locations will give you Salt in the hundreds, or even thousands if you spend long enough mining it. The key thing to remember is: keep track of your Shroud timer! Salt may be useful, but it isn't worth dying over.

That's all there is to getting your hands on Salt in Enshrouded. For other key resources and their whereabouts, check out our guides on how to get Shroud Wood, Shroud Cores, and Metal Scrap.

