Looking for Shroud Wood in Enshrouded? As an open-world survival crafting game, it should come as no surprise that Enshrouded has a great many materials and resources to discover. Shroud Wood is one such material, and you'll need to gather it fairly early on in your journey.

If you're wondering where to find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded, the answer may be simpler than you expect. Follow this quick guide to learn how to collect Shroud Wood in bulk for all your crafting needs.

How to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

Shroud Wood is a special kind of wood that you can't get from ordinary biomes. Thankfully, there's a very easy way to obtain Shroud Wood in large quantities, and the answer is simpler than you may think.

To get Shroud Wood, all you need to do is cut down trees inside the Shroud. Any tree that is touched by the Shroud will drop Shroud Wood instead of regular wood. This means you can get huge amounts of Shroud Wood without travelling very far no matter where you call your home, simply because the Shroud covers such a large portion of the Enshrouded map.

You don't need any specialist equipment to gather Shroud Wood. Trees in the Shroud can be cut down exactly the same way as regular trees. All you need is your Felling Axe. Just make sure you don't stay in the Shroud too long, because if the timer at the top of your screen reaches zero, you'll die.

Shroud Wood is a useful crafting material, and it won't be far into the game at all before you need to start gathering it. Shroud Wood is necessary to create the Glider, one of the two important traversal tools you'll need at the beginning of the game (the other being the Grappling Hook).

That's all there is to the simple task of collecting Shroud Wood in Enshrouded. Shroud Wood is useful not only for crafting, but also as an Enshrouded building material. For more tips on creating the perfect home, check out our guides on how to make grapple points and ladders in Enshrouded.