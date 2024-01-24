Looking to unlock the Glider in Enshrouded? Enshrouded, like many other open-world survival crafting games such as Subnautica and Grounded, takes place on a single (very large) prebuilt map. And when I say large, I do mean very large. It can take you a very long time to get to where you're going in Enshrouded - unless, of course, you use a Glider.

With a Glider equipped, you can jump off the tallest cliffs and buildings, spread your wings, and use your Stamina reserves to soar and glide across huge swathes of land in moments. It's a fantastic traversal item (much like the other key early-game traversal tool, the Grappling Hook), and one that's well worth unlocking as soon as possible. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to craft your first Glider in Enshrouded, how to use it to cross great distances, and how to upgrade your Glider to better, more powerful models later on in the game.

How to get the Glider in Enshrouded

The Glider is an incredibly useful traversal tool in Enshrouded, and you should craft one as soon as possible in the Workbench. Follow these steps to get the Glider:

Craft and place down a Flame Altar (5 Stone). Craft and place down a Workbench (3 String, 8 Wood Logs). Interact with the Workbench and scroll down to the Survival section. Craft the Glider (8 Shroud Wood, 2 Animal Fur, 2 String, 2 Shroud Spores). Open the Character screen with N and equip your Glider in the Glider slot.

The Glider is made out of 8 Shroud Wood, 2 Animal Fur, 2 String, and 2 Shroud Spores. Animal Fur is easily gathered by hunting Rams and other wildlife, and String is easily crafted out of 3 Plant Fiber, which you can get by uprooting plants. For the other two materials, you'll need to delve into the Shroud for a short while.

Shroud Wood can be obtained simply by cutting down any tree inside an area covered by the Shroud, so make sure you bring your felling axe with you for the short journey. Meanwhile, Shroud Spores are dropped by the fell enemies that inhabit the Shroud. It won't take you long at all to get these items once you're in the Shroud - which is good, because you can't stay in the Shroud for very long in Enshrouded, at least when you've just started out.

Head back to the Workbench with your materials and craft the Glider. Remember to actually equip it in the Character screen before you try it out!

How to use the Glider

I'll say it once more: before you use the Glider in Enshrouded, make sure you actually have it equipped in the Character screen. There's a specific slot for your Glider on the left-hand side.

Once your Glider is equipped, you can activate it at any time simply by hitting the Jump button while you're already in the air. This will cause the Glider wings to unfurl, allowing you to glide slowly down towards the ground, potentially crossing great distances in a short time. However, while your Glider is deployed your Stamina will slowly deplete, and once your Stamina runs out entirely the Glider will deactivate, causing you to fall the remaining distance. Fall damage is pretty unforgiving in Enshrouded, so make sure your Stamina bar is full (and ideally increased by drinking Water and using various other consumables) if you intend to glide a long distance!

If you want to intentionally deactivate your Glider, you can simply tap RIGHT MOUSE BUTTON or B while the Glider is deployed. Don't worry - you can activate it again while you're still falling!

How to upgrade the Glider

There are various more powerful Gliders you can craft later on in Enshrouded, which will allow you to glide further, faster, and longer. Here's how to obtain each of the upgraded Gliders in Enshrouded.

Advanced Glider

The Advanced Glider is created by interacting with the Carpenter NPC, so you need to awaken them first. To craft the Advanced Glider, you need both Linen and Fog Sacks, as well as String.

Linen can either be found in the Revelwoods or crafted using the Hand Spindle. To construct the Hand Spindle, you need to progress the Hunter's questline until it is unlocked. Meanwhile, Fog Sacks can be obtained by destroying Spitting Plants inside the Shroud in the Revelwoods.

Extraordinary Glider

The Extraordinary Glider is also crafted via the Carpenter, but the recipe will only unlock once you have discovered Leather. You can craft Leather using the Tanning Station, which is another later building unlocked by following the Hunter's questline. You can also find Leather as loot in the Steppes biome.

In addition to the materials you used to create the Advanced Glider and your newfound Leather, you'll need the Alchemical Base material. This material can also be looted in the Steppes biome, but you can also craft it using the Alchemy Station, which - yes, you guessed it - is unlocked by progressing the Alchemist's questline.

Ghost Glider

The Ghost Glider is the most powerful and upgraded form of the Glider in Enshrouded. This Glider is one that you actually have to find, rather than craft - but after you've found it, you'll also unlock the recipe to craft more Ghost Gliders.

The quest to find the Ghost Glider is located in the Desert biome. To craft it, you'll also need the following fancy materials:

Fabric: crafted with the Loom (Hunter questline) or found in the Desert.

crafted with the Loom (Hunter questline) or found in the Desert. Fog Oil: crafted in the Laboratory (Alchemist questline) or found in the Desert.

crafted in the Laboratory (Alchemist questline) or found in the Desert. Sulfur: found in Sulfur Mines in the Desert.

That's all you need to know to start soaring across the landscapes of Enshrouded with your newfound Glider. While you're here, why not also check out our guides on the best skills in Enshrouded and how to build in Enshrouded?