Looking for Shroud Cores in Enshrouded? Shroud Cores are a rather special item in Enshrouded, Keen Games' take on the fantasy survival crafting game genre. You need Shroud Cores in order to upgrade your Flame Altar, giving yourself a larger area for building your base.

But getting Shroud Cores can be a bit of a mystery for new players. So below, we've laid out the key ways to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded (including crafting your own!), so you can start drastically expanding the build area around your Flame Altars.

How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded

If you attempt to upgrade your Flame Altar in Enshrouded to expand your building area, you'll see that the upgrade requires 1 Shroud Core. But Shroud Cores aren't easy to come by at the very start of a new game. You can craft Shroud Cores later on, but until then, you need to collect Shroud Cores by defeating bosses and other particularly powerful or noteworthy enemies.

To get your first Shroud Core in Enshrouded, the easiest method is to complete the Blacksmith's quest, "Clear The Elixir Well". This quest takes you into the Shroud for the first time, to visit and clear out the Elixir Well a short distance to the northeast of your starting point. Descend into the Elixir Well and you'll find a Shroud Root, guarded by your first boss: a Fell Thunderbrute.

The Thunderbrute is large and slow, but hits hard. Thankfully you can easily evade its attacks by constantly circling around it whenever it tries to hit you. Once you defeat the Thunderbrute, search its remains and you'll find a Shroud Core. Bring the Shroud Core back to your Flame Altar in order to upgrade it.

Shroud Cores are necessary in large numbers for upgrading your Flame Altar's building area multiple times.

Subsequent upgrades to your Flame Altar will require larger numbers of Shroud Cores: 5 for level 3, 10 for level 4, and so on. Thankfully, you can also begin to craft Shroud Cores later on. To unlock the ability to craft Shroud Cores, you need to awaken the Alchemist from his slumber in the Ancient Vault to the far west of the Springlands.

Once the Alchemist has been awakened and summoned back at base using the Summoning Staff, you can interact with him and scroll down to the "Resources" section of his crafting screen to find the Shroud Core recipe. To craft a Shroud Core, you need the following materials:

10x Shroud Spores

10x Shroud Liquid

Shroud Spores are commonly found on the bodies of dead Fell enemies inside the Shroud. Shroud Liquid can be obtained by harvesting the plantlife in any area corrupted by Shroud. So whether you opt to take on bosses or craft Shroud Cores via the Alchemist, you'll need to delve into the Shroud every so often in order to get enough Shroud Cores to continuously upgrade your Flame Altar. The results are well worth it though, particularly if you love building in Enshrouded as much as we do!

That wraps up this quick guide on how to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded. It's one of several key materials you can only get in the Shroud, another of course being Shroud Wood, a great material for building in Enshrouded.